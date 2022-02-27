Everything You Need To Recreate Euphoria's Mood-Boosting Makeup Looks

High-contrast and high-impact, Euphoria's second season serves up makeup inspiration aplenty. Photo / Instagram

Since its premiere in 2019, Euphoria has been serving up a plethora of boundary-pushing makeup looks, earning the show a well-deserved Emmy for outstanding contemporary makeup in 2020, and quickly entering the zeitgeist of Gen Z beauty.

The series, which explores the dark underbelly of suburban teendom, homed in on glitz and glamour in its first season, with a generous dose of high-shine eye decals, rhinestone eyebrows, bold neon and truckloads of glitter.

Euphoria’s hyper-embellished beauty looks continue to trend on TikTok, with the hashtag #Euphoriamakeup amassing more than 710 million views, not to mention makeup artists like Mei Pang (@meicrosoft) and Rowi Singh (@rowisingh) translating the trends for their burgeoning Instagram audiences.

Now in its second season, the beauty looks were designed to mirror the raw and expressive emotions of each character, revealed makeup department head Doniella Davy (@donni.davy).

The visionary took to Instagram to share the makeup inspiration for this season, revealing that she thinks of season two like season one’s “more introverted sister”.

“There’s a steady ‘quiet’ to her, until she’s suddenly loud. She has her full glam moments but then switches to super minimalism. She loves her dewy skin, and going foundation free. She experiments with all different takes on winged liner from classic to modern to… something more free-form. She loves bright colour, but only when she’s really feeling bold. She’s elusive with her sparkle and prefers a softer version of twinkling Euphoria glam. She also loves fake blood and gore,” she captioned a recent Instagram post.

Season two’s abstract aesthetic was born out of the year-long hiatus production took when the pandemic first hit, offering Doniella and her team plenty of time to dream up makeup moments for the show’s dynamic cast, along with guidance from director Sam Levinson.

Ahead, we round up the most mesmerising makeup looks from Euphoria’s second season, along with tips from Ashleigh Fenton, Mecca makeup education lead, on how to recreate the magic from home.

CASSIE’S TOUCH OF SPARKLE

Undoubtedly one of Cassie’s most memorable beauty moments was her montage-style morning routine, which saw her wake up at 4am to maniacally preen herself from top to toe before school. Each look depicts her intensifying mental state – from her please-notice-me pink eyeshadow to party-worthy negative space gem wings.

One of the many stand-outs include this fresh take on season one’s glitter tears — tightly rimmed silver sparkle liner complemented by face-framing baby braids. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it highlight? Her lower lashes were lined with tiny gemstones to add a little extra flair.

Try it with NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Metallic Liquid Liner in the shade Silver Metal, $25, and finish the look with fluffy, flirty lashes courtesy of Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara, $69.

MADDY’S SHARP DOUBLE WING

Razor-sharp, just like her personality, Maddy’s double-winged cat-eye is a stark contrast to Cassie’s softer version of the look which shared the same scene. Equal parts fierce and dramatic, Ashleigh recommends using the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $34, to create an extra sharp line.

“Hold the pen horizontally flush against your eye and stamp the ink tip along your lash line. Depending on the level of fierceness you want to achieve, drag out the wing in line with your lower lash line,” she says.

Made a mistake? Use a thin cotton tip to sharpen or clean up the wing, Ashleigh says. “These will be your best friend for this look.” Reach for Last Object Last Swab Basic, $18.

KAT’S COLOUR CLASH

The most vibrant of all the characters, Kat’s experimental eye makeup reflects the duplicity of her mental state — with Doniella contrasting bold jewel tones with delicate pastels. Despite presenting as a self-assured version of herself, Kat’s true feelings shine through in episode three.

To match Kat’s inner unrest, her beauty looks range from chartreuse eyeshadow paired with brown lip liner, to aquamarine and green sunset eyeshadow to fuchsia pink lipstick and turquoise eyeshadow.

Try it with: Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette, $88. “Use the shade ‘Bud’ all over the lid and lower lash line to give a defined green shimmer pop on the lid. Then use the shade ‘Tex’ and press close into the lash line to give more depth and definition. Keep close to the lash line and let the green catch the light,” Ashleigh says.

JULES’ ENIGMATIC EYELINER

Jules’ biggest beauty flex in season one was her graphic eye looks, and this season is no different — with Doniella creating an array of liner-heavy looks to reflect Jules’ artistic side. Each easy-to-recreate look requires one product used well — liquid eyeliner in either white or black.

Doniella took to Instagram to break down Jules’ “little white whisker wings” — a white triple-winged liner that helped show her need for self-preservation, while the black, bold downward strokes Jules donned for the New Year’s Eve bash, reveals how the tiniest of details can evoke so much.

“The inner corner placement of a matte black shape against a minimal eyelid backdrop feels less like makeup itself, and more just like a structural shape that draws us into her gaze during the NYE party,” Doniella said on Instagram.

Consider Dior Diorshow Onstage Liner in 091 Matte Black, $65. Its ultra-flexible tip combines the ease of a felt-tip pen with the softness of a brush, making for extra simple application.

STOCKISTS: Dior from the Dior Commercial Bay beauty boutique, selected department stores or online at Sephora.nz; Lancome from selected department stores and pharmacies, or online at Lifepharmacy.co.nz; Lastobject.nz; NYX Professional from Asos.com; Stila and Urban Decay from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz.