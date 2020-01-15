How To Take Your Festival Makeup To The Next Level

Go glittery this summer, like this Coachella attendee in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

My one piece of advice for makeup during festival season is that it should be fun and different to your everyday. I love using glitter eyeliner and a shimmering shadow to really ring in the free spirit feel of summer.

If glitter isn’t your cup of tea, another great holiday look is a sunset eyeshadow, working a rosy wash of colour over the lid. Rosy tones suit all skin tones and can be anchored down with a purple or burnt orange.

For both these eye looks, make sure you team them with lipstick from the matte family. Brush up brows with a clear gel and layer on a double coat of mascara.

For your complexion, tailor your prep to your skin’s needs and concerns. If you tend to get an oily T-zone make sure you apply a mattifying primer or for normal to dry skin choose hydrating options. Massage your primer into the skin and let it really sink in. Then apply a quality long-wearing luminous foundation with a brush. Once this is even, set it with a spray. Perfect for long summer nights when you need your makeup to stay in place.

Never forget the rest of you! Body illuminators are the answer. These will hydrate your skin and amp up your summer glow! Focus on your collar bones, arms and legs when applying.

Natasha Denona Sunset Eyeshadow Palette. Photo / Supplied

Alphie’s product picks

Eyes and lips: Sephora Collection Glitter Eyeliner in Silver or the Sephora Collection Tinsel Time Liquid Glitter Set teamed up with a Sephora Collection Classic Red Lip in shade 01 or Fenty Longwear Lip Colour in Uncensored. For the rainbow effect, try the Natasha Denona Sunset Eyeshadow Palette or Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad: Ritualistic Rose from Pat McGrath over the lid paired with a powdery red lip such as her MatteTrance Lipstick.

Huda Beauty Mattifying Primer. Photo / Supplied

Face and base: Huda Beauty Mattifying Primer is good for oily skin or for normal to dry complexion try Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Face Primer, Natasha Denona Lifting Primer Anti-Aging Serum or Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer. Then apply Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation using Zoeva’s Rose Golden 104 Buffer Brush. Set with the Huda Beauty Resting Boss Face Setting Spray or for powder try Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Setting Powder.

Body: Try the Iconic London Body Illuminator or Kopari Coconut Body Glow.

Sephora Collection Mini Cleansing Wipes. Photo / Supplied

Touch ups:

If you take the time with your makeup application, you shouldn’t have to do too many touch ups! Alphie always has his travel size Sephora Collection Cleansing Wipes with him to fix wayward make-up and to get any food and drink stains out of clothes. If you’re a kisser, he says, make sure to bring your lipstick to events for touch-ups. Other items he reckons are worth carrying on more formal outings include Tarte’s Clay Stick for any touch ups, and Sephora’s Oil Blotting Paper and Fenty Beauty Invismatte Blotting Powder if you have shine. His trick is to always blot to prevent caking before adding powder.