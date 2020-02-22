12 Hydrating Body Products To Soothe Post-Holiday Skin

(From left) The Chemistry Brand Hyaluronic Concentrate; La Mer The Body Creme. Photos / Supplied

The Chemistry Brand Hyaluronic Concentrate $51

A no-nonsense gel formula from a brand of parent company Deciem — which produces The Ordinary skincare — this tub contains a good dose of hyaluronic acid. The moisture-locking favourite of the moment is suspended in a skin-supporting red algae and tamarind base. From Deciem.com

La Mer The Body Creme $330

Think of this sumptous satiny cream as a deeply hydrating seaweed wrap for skin. The micro-algae complex locks in moisture and helps restore skin clarity and tone over time. Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

(From left) Pure Fiji Moringa Body Oil; Environ A, C & E Body Oil. Photos / Supplied

Pure Fiji Moringa Body Oil $46

Moringa is the latest fragrance added to Pure Fiji's range of body care, including in this oil which is rich in hydrating plant and nut extracts. It's a winner for dry skin. For after-sun care Pure Fiji's Dilo range is a natural aid. Nz.purefiji.com

Environ A, C & E Body Oil $89

This antioxidant-rich cosmeceutical formula comes in a finely textured oil (or a cream) to condition skin tone and texture. Slather it on hands, arms, decollete, legs and feet for increased softness and suppleness and to relieve the look of fine lines and environmental damage. For clinic stockists see Psb.net.nz

(From left) Chantecaille Retinol Body Treatment; Ultraceuticals Ultra Retexturising Body Complex. Photos / Supplied

Chantecaille Retinol Body Treatment $163

Bringing a creamy luxe touch to repair, Chantecaille harnesses the power of vitamin A in the form of retinol to help retexturise and firm skin that is looking the worse for wear. Macadamia oil lifts the nourishment levels. From Mecca stores and Meccabeauty.co.nz

Ultraceuticals Ultra Retexturising Body Complex $104

This dual-purpose large bottle of lotion is ideal for reviving dehydrated, dull and dry skin. It provides effortless exfoliation through lactic acid action and skin support and hydration through niacinamide and potent moisturisers. Wear in tandem with a good sunscreen of which Ultraceuticals make a number. From selected salons or Ultraceuticals.com/nz

(From left) Sans [ceuticals] Cellular Repair Body + Face Lotion; Maria Akerberg Aloe Vera gel. Photos / Supplied

Sans [ceuticals] Cellular Repair Body + Face Lotion $55

Using facial-grade formulation, this new all-over lotion will help repair sun damage thanks to a therapeutic dose of five per cent niacinamide (a form of vitamin B). There’s an omega-rich oil if you prefer, with both best applied to dry skin after showering. Made in Auckland and exported, Sans is convincing clean beauty. Sansceuticals.com

Maria Akerberg Aloe Vera gel $32

Sweden's most awarded organic brand is available exclusively here through The Skin Wardrobe, an online business that specialises in introducing New Zealanders to the growing Scandi beauty category. This product is 98.5 per cent certified aloe gel, tapping into a skin soother used since ancient times but less messily than by slicing up your succulents. Akerberg also does luxurious lotions for skin relief. Theskinwardrobe.co.nz.

(From left) Kate Somerville Dry Skin Saver; Sol De Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream. Photos / Supplied

Kate Somerville Dry Skin Saver $83

A fragrance-free emollient for sensitive skin, this contains oat kernel flour to soothe irritation and a lipid complex to restore moisture. It is also suitable for use on the face or lips, making it a handy staple. From Mecca stores and Meccabeauty.co.nz

Sol De Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream $34

With key ingredients including fermented sugar, coconut oil and Brazilian cupuacu butter and acai oil, this smells like a tropical pudding. It will have tired, dry skin, softened and you ready to samba before you can say Take Me to Rio. Meccabeauty.co.nz

(From left) Biologi BF Body Serum; Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure, $60. Photos / Supplied

Biologi BF Body Serum $78

Get juicing with this multi-tasking hydration serum made wholly from Australian finger lime, chosen as a potent source of vitamin C. It’s 100 per cent natural and part of the capsule range of single ingredient skincare from this innovative company founded by an experienced cosmetic chemist. Biologi.com.au

Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure $60

For a salon standard foot treatment at home, this kit comes with an activating essence of AHA and BHA peel that you pour into cotton foot masque booties. Wear for an hour and remove to find softened and refined rough patches. Over several days, dead skin cells will be dissolved and flake away. Meccabeauty.co.nz