It's Official, Sephora Is Bringing A Travelling Beauty Bus To New Zealand

The cosmetics giant is set to travel the country in a 'Sephora Bus' ahead of the brand's first New Zealand store opening in July

The Queen St store will feature the brand's iconic black and white branding. Photo / Supplied
Wednesday June 5, 2019

“We are so excited to announce Sephora’s first touring bus and share the arrival of our first store with all of New Zealand. The Sephora Bus will give New Zealand residents the opportunity to experience our exclusive product offering before Sephora opens its doors in Auckland this July,” said Sephora’s South East Asian managing director, Alia Gogi.

The company has confirmed that what is expected to be the first of several stores in this country will open at 152 Queen St in July. The site, under renovation currently, is just a few doors up from Vulcan Lane and is the heritage Kean’s Building. This will be decked out in the brand’s black and white colours. So too, the double-decker bus which will hit the road in early July.

READ: The Business Of Brows: 5 Minutes With Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills

On board will be a sampling of some of the brands Sephora NZ will stock including Rihanna’s FentyBeauty, tarte, Huda Beauty and its own Sephora Collection. Fans can get on board the 14-metre bus to try the ranges at custom-built makeup stations. They will be at the Auckland store, but also online at the brand’s existing website Sephora.nz and on the mobile app.

If you want to vote — using lipsticks on a map — to bring Sephora to your town, visit Sephora.nz from Thursday June 5. 

