Embrace The Jelly Trend This Summer With These Skincare Picks

Clockwise from top: Kiehl’s Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque $70; By Nature Hydro Jelly Sleep Mask $12; Dior Hydra Life Glow Getter Fresh Jelly Mask $117; Omorovicza Midnight Radiance Mask $178. Styling / Ashleigh Cometti. Jelly / The Jellyologist, at Thejellyologist.com. Photo / Babiche Martens

As the temperature soars the idea of diving into some ice-cold jelly is tempting — so no wonder that come summer interest in the wobbly stuff is also soaring in skincare.

It’s seasonally appealing and adds to the facial fun factor. But aside from the freshness of look and feel, jelly formulas do make sense.

In warmer weather we look for lighter skincare, so heavier creams tend to be pushed to the back of the shelves. Enter hybrid gel-creams, gels and more recently jellies; the latter having crossed over from slightly gimmicky even glitter-infused versions to enter the ranges of some big name brands.

A few years back there wasn’t much in the way of credible skincare jellies to choose from — that is outside of Asia where the trend originated — but now it’s a virtual jelly smorgasbord.

READ: Treat Your Body From Top To Toe With These Skincare Products

“All clients across the globe are requesting skin that is plumper, dewier, refreshed, soothed and comfortable,” says Tracey Pedersen education manager for Clinique in New Zealand.

“The skin has water loss due to age, environment and hot and windy weather conditions. Gels give instant skin-quenching benefits that leave the skin in better condition to resist environmental stressors.”

Basically, they’re light to wear and effective at holding hydration to the skin. The oil-free texture of jellies and gels is most commonly seen in masks and moisturisers. Serums too — if not oil-based — often have a watery gel texture. For those with oilier skins, a gel is doubly appealing as it can incorporate ingredients to absorb or mattify sebum.

Hence the texture’s rise in popularity first in countries with humid climates and then among young people and men, whose skins tend to be oilier or combination in condition. But even those with drier skins can benefit from switching from a cream to a gel by day. Often water, rather than oil, is what is lacking even in drier skins says Tracey. It’s worth remembering that dehydrated skin will age quicker than well-hydrated skin.

READ: The Best Face Serums To Keep Your Skin Healthy & Hydrated

Bringing skin water levels up to a healthy balance can be assisted by gels, but ultimately personal choice will determine if you switch away from lotions and creams. If making the switch look for lightweight activated textures that can maximise hydration and help skin’s natural ability to attract and bind water over time.

The addition of protecting antioxidants such as vitamins E and C will help fight skin damage at the same time, says Tracey. Clinique has developed formulas for this in response to consumer interest in gel textures and because gels are effective delivery vehicles for skincare. Pollution filters are also incorporated in some products.

Now if you’re wondering what the difference is between jellies and gels, well what’s in a name? The gel terminology has been with us for longer, used in medical applications as well as cosmetics. Jelly is basically the same stuff, though often cutely coloured and made more dense in texture. Think of jelly as being your summer gel — here for a good time and maybe not such a long time.

Kiehl’s Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydrator Masque. Photo / Supplied

Kiehl’s Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydrator Masque, $70, replenishes while also having a cooling and balancing effect suited to oilier skins. Designed to be rinsed off after five minutes and can be used up to three times a week. From Kiehl’s department store counters, including at Farmers.co.nz

By Nature Hydro Jelly Sleep Mask. Photo / Supplied

By Nature Hydro Jelly Sleep Mask, $13, makes an affordable way to trial the jelly trend with a New Zealand-made product that is the first of its type in supermarkets. The pleasing cooling and quenching sensation leaves skin plumped with aloe vera, glycerine and hyaluronic acid. From selected New World, Pak’nSave stores and The Warehouse, or at Bynatureskincare.com

Omorovicza Midnight Radiance Mask. Photo / Supplied

Omorovicza Midnight Radiance Mask, $178, is a sleepover aid that will leave you looking rested and refreshed. Salicylic acid for mild surface exfoliation helps smooth and even skin and red algae is among the agents boosting moisture levels. Meccabeauty.co.nz

Dior Hydra Life Glow Better. Photo / Supplied

Dior Hydra Life Glow Better, $117, is a three-minute transformer. This melt-in exfoliating jelly mask with apricot kernel and AHAs from fruit extracts provides a micro-peel effect to re-energize even younger skin. Selected department stores and pharmacies including Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Clinique For Men Maximum Hydrator Activated Water-Gel Concentrate. Photo / Supplied

Clinique For Men Maximum Hydrator Activated Water-Gel Concentrate, $89, and the same-priced pink female variant (Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharge Concentrate) are high-tech examples of formulas that keep pumping for up to 24 hours. Both can be used either as a moisturiser or a mask. From selected department stores and pharmacies, see Farmers.co.nz

Trilogy Hydrating Jelly Mask. Photo / Supplied

Trilogy Hydrating Jelly Mask, $38, was early to market cracking how to formulate using cooling jelly in a natural skincare product. Think of this rinse-off mask as a skin drink and radiance restorer ideal for drier skins, thanks to plant-derived hyaluronic acid, honey, rosehip and kawakawa extracts. Stockists and online at Trilogyproducts.co.nz

Origins Skin Cleansing Makeup Removing Jelly, $40, is one of an emerging number of jelly cleansers. This natural example is good for sensitive skins. The gentle jelly transforms into a milky emulsion to remove dirt and makeup. Meccabeauty.co.nz

Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, $54, will whisk away impurities gently thanks to the vegan formula having a skin-matched pH level. Contains glycerin as a humectant and also the brand’s favourite omega-bearing marula oil is incorporated, unusually for a jelly, but this aids effective cleansing. Meccabeauty.co.nz

Lush Santa’s Bell Shower Jelly, $13.50, would be fun to grapple with on Christmas morning. It may sound as slippery as soap, but it’s less runny (and thus less wasteful) than gel, so worth having a play with. Lush has plenty of colourful fragranced jelly washes, plus jelly face masks, priced at $15.90. Nz.lush.com

Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly. Photo / Supplied

Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, $69, contains pollution filters to lock in good water and filter out bad water that can clog pores. It has a weightless feel yet acts as an effective barrier layer, leaving skin feeling supple. Farmers.co.nz

Elemis Superfood Blackcurrant Jelly Exfoliator, $52, brightens the complexion and transforms from jelly to a milky scrub with the addition of water. A natural pre-biotic from sugar is said to help balance skin’s micro-flora with blackcurrant particles doing the sloughing. Meccabeauty.co.nz

Syrene Aqualight Moisture Gel Lotion, $99, will bolster dehydrated skin with aloe vera. The light-feel easily absorbed formula doesn’t skimp on heavyweight helpers including marine collagen and seaweed extracts. Locally made and available from Health 2000 stores and Syreneskincare.co.nz

Kiehl’s Age Defender Gel Moisturizer, $80, is an anti-ageing formula for men. These are often heavier creams more suited to overnight use, but this light-feeling example manages to pack in lifting and firming ingredients that won’t feel weigh you down. Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Too Faced You’re So Jelly Highlighter, $52, shows how jelly has migrated from skincare to makeup formulas, this one with a wet-look finish. Jellies glide onto the face easily and this offers a pearlized finish in three shades. Meccabeauty.co.nz