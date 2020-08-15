Just Add Water: Six Powdered Products To Personalise Your Skincare
Sub out your liquid skincare for their gritty alternatives, says Ashleigh Cometti
The latest K-beauty phenomenon has us mentally preparing to switch out our liquid skincare for gritty alternatives.
Promising a longer shelf life and a higher concentration of active ingredients, the powdered skincare trend extends to cleansers, exfoliants and treatments.
These dry, just-add-water versions of skincare formulas are full of potent ingredients that stay fresh — which is key when it comes to unstable molecules like vitamin C. Liquid skincare is often 70 per cent water, requiring preservatives to prevent bacteria from growing, and emulsifiers to keep the liquid mixed together. Dry versions skip all that.
Freshness aside, powdered products allow you to tailor your skincare routine to suit your skin type and concerns, offering greater control over how much or how little you use, how often, and with what.
Though some powders are designed to be combined with water-based products like cleansers, serums or moisturisers, others are best mixed with water to form a paste or form.
To use a powder, pour the desired amount into the palm of your hand. Add a few drops of your preferredl iquid to transofrm the powder into a cleanser, serum or an exfoliant. Emulsify by rubbing hands together then massage onto your face. If required, wash off with water.
CLEANSERS
Rodin Olio Lusso Facial Cleansing Powder $79
Rodin’s take on the K-beauty trend is quite the multitasker. This water- activated powder can be used as a creamy, foaming cleanser or a gentle exfoliant, with it. In the palm of your hand, mix a small mound of powder with a generous amount of water until smooth to cleanse with, or mix with a few splashes of water to form a grainy exfoliant.
Clinique Fresh Pressed Renewing Powder Cleanser with Pure Vitamin C 28pk $70
If you’re a vitamin C convert, you’ll understand the struggle that comes with finding products that keep it stable and fresh until use. Clinique mitigates this problem by isolating the pure vitamin C in single-use sachets until it is ready for activation. Designed for daily use in the morning, each sachet contains an ultra-fine vitamin C powder that helps to purify and brighten skin while refining skin texture.
Amore Pacific Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder, $106
This powder-to-foam formula harnesses the power of plant-derived enzymes to slough away dead skin cells and impurities, leaving skin feeling hydrated and fresh. Suitable for all skin types and gentle enough for twice daily use, the clever design of the bottle means the right amount of powder is dispensed into your hands every time.
EXFOLIANTS
Tatcha The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder $115
This ultra-fine exfoliating powder draws its inspiration from the beauty routines of Japanese geishas, who would use the milky water left over from washing rice to exfoliate their skin and prepare for performance makeup application. An updated take on this practice is rice enzyme powder, a non-abrasive exfoliant, which softens, exfoliates and purifies skin, revealing a more glowing complexion.
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator $112
This charcoal-hued exfoliant addresses a multitude of skin concerns, including uneven skin texture, fine lines and wrinkles and congested pores. Rice actives help to even skin tone, papaya enzymes and salicylic acid draw out impurities and improve skin texture, while colloidal oatmeal calms redness.
Dior Hydra Life Time to Glow Ultra Fine Exfoliating Powder $90
Add a little luxury into your skincare regime with this gentle, sugar-based powder that polishes and cleanses skin. Sugar extract works to refine skin texture, while lotus seeds lift impurities, for a clean, clarified, more glowing visage.
TREATMENTS
The Ordinary 100% Niacinamide Powder $10
There’s been a lot of buzz about niacinamide recently, and for good reason. Niacinamide (or vitamin B3) helps reduce the appearance of blemishes and combats congestion. Following the success of its Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, The Ordinary has launched its new Niacinamide Powder, which dissolves in most water-based products including serums and creams, providing the pH of the base product sits between 5.0 and 7.0.
Mario Badescu Silver Powder $21
Banish pesky blackheads with this oil- absorbing powder that’s said to help decongest pores. The formula recruits calcium carbonate, kaolin clay and zinc oxide to remove blackheads, eliminate excess oil and heal irritated skin. Dip a damp cotton pad into the powder to create a paste-like texture and press on to problem areas. Wait 10 minutes before removing with a toner.
Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vitamin C Glow Powder 30-Second Foaming Facial 12pk, $64
It’s the fastest facial you’ll ever have. Thirty seconds is all that’s needed for this foaming facial cream to add luminosity to your complexion. Vitamin C, citrus extracts and minerals help to cleanse pores and combat stubborn bacteria that causes dullness.