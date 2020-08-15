Just Add Water: Six Powdered Products To Personalise Your Skincare

The latest K-beauty phenomenon has us mentally preparing to switch out our liquid skincare for gritty alternatives.

Promising a longer shelf life and a higher concentration of active ingredients, the powdered skincare trend extends to cleansers, exfoliants and treatments.

These dry, just-add-water versions of skincare formulas are full of potent ingredients that stay fresh — which is key when it comes to unstable molecules like vitamin C. Liquid skincare is often 70 per cent water, requiring preservatives to prevent bacteria from growing, and emulsifiers to keep the liquid mixed together. Dry versions skip all that.

Freshness aside, powdered products allow you to tailor your skincare routine to suit your skin type and concerns, offering greater control over how much or how little you use, how often, and with what.

Though some powders are designed to be combined with water-based products like cleansers, serums or moisturisers, others are best mixed with water to form a paste or form.

To use a powder, pour the desired amount into the palm of your hand. Add a few drops of your preferredl iquid to transofrm the powder into a cleanser, serum or an exfoliant. Emulsify by rubbing hands together then massage onto your face. If required, wash off with water.