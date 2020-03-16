Lift Your Spirits With These Self-Care Product Picks

Take a leaf out of influencer pup Boobie Billie's book and indulge in some self-care. Photo / @boobie_billie Instagram

It's technically a healing balm but I've been using it as a calming balm too. This Kawakawa Healing Balm from Everyday Needs, $20.50, is great for minor skin irritations or burns, which I got from a last-of-the-summer trip to the beach recently. Kawakawa is native to New Zealand and is used widely in Maori traditional medicine. The balm smells vaguely of honey with the addition of sweet almond oil and beeswax. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Kawakawa Healing Balm from Everyday Needs. Photo / Supplied

Seeing as I'm constantly washing my hands with soap and hand sanitiser, a nourishing hand cream is a must. I love Aesop's Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, $40, as it's almost like a spa session when you apply it thanks to the scent of mandarin rind, rosemary leaf and cedar atlas. I won't be shaking anyone's hand any time soon, but you best believe mine are baby-soft! — Rosie Herdman, assistant fashion editor

With immune systems on high alert, I’m looking for defense at any opportunity. I’ve recently been converted to Doterra’s On Guard toothpaste, $11.33, which incorporates an immune-boosting blend of wild orange, clove, cinnamon, eucalyptus, and rosemary essential oils into a natural whitening, fluoride-free formula. I’m also keep the On Guard sanitising mist in my handbag and work desk at all times. — Sarah Downs, writer

(From left) Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm; Cire Trudon Madeleine candle; Trilogy Hydrating Jelly Mask; Doterra On Guard toothpaste. Photos / Supplied

After watching the day's events unfold over social media and news, an evening self-care routine is just what I need to unwind. My product of choice at the moment is Cire Trudon's Madeleine candle, $149. It's a luxury in times like these but the bottom note of lavender adds a sense of peace to the end of the day. — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Self-care for me at the moment is trying to get in calming walks where I can and taking a moment to relax at the end of the day. Trilogy's Hydrating Jelly Mask, $38, has proved to be a nice treat, combining hyaluronic acid, manuka honey, rosehip oil and kawakawa to create a soothing cocktail for the skin that leaves my face feeling soft and refreshed. — Saru Krishnasamy, digital editor

The Aromatherapy Co Therapy Range diffuser. Photo / Supplied

If we’re hunkering down, then let’s keep our homes cosy and calm with room fragrances to cut through the smell of disinfectant. This Therapy Range diffuser, $43, comes in essential oil formulas including Breathe, Relax, Balance and Uplift. There’s also generously sized refill bottles available for $30, so you can switch scents but keep the glass vessel. – Janetta Mackay, beauty editor

When the going gets tough, make sure you have good teeth, right? I've recently signed up for a 5-month plan with Smile Direct Club to give my gnashers some much needed TLC. After a visit to hygenist recently, the next step was to make sure my teeth were in check, and these dental aligners are a great way to achieve a decent smile. I can wear these during the day, they're easy to pop in and out, and the barely-there transparency of the molds means no one can tell I have them in. Even better is the step by step checking in from the dental team so you can track your progress during the process and everything you need comes in one handy box. — Dan Ahwa, fashion & creative director