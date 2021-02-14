8 Lunar New Year Beauty Launches To Shop Now

It’s the single most important event on the Chinese cultural calendar, and this year the first day of the Chinese New Year (or Lunar New Year to be more precise) falls on February 12.

This date marks the beginning of the Year of the Ox, the second animal of the Chinese zodiac and one that represents the hard work, positivity and honesty that astrologers predict will be manifested over the next 12 months.

Like the animal, people born in the Year of the Ox are said to be strong, reliable, fair and conscientious (if not a little stubborn, as the famous saying suggests).

In celebration of the prosperity and good fortune the forthcoming year will bring, a number of beauty brands release limited-edition offerings bedecked in red and gold — auspicious colours that are said to represent wealth and happiness in Chinese culture.

Whether you’re in search of a gift for a loved one or are in need of a little luck yourself, we’ve rounded up the best, boldest and brightest limited-edition launches to bring in the Year of the Ox.

M.A.C Moon Masterpiece Eyeshadow x 9: Sea Of Plenty, $88

M.A.C has side-stepped the traditional red packaging this year with its new Moon Masterpiece collection. Each makeup pick is dressed in limited-edition pop art packaging in punchy shades of neon yellow, blue and pink. The range includes M.A.C’s best-selling Powder Kiss Lipstick, Extra Dimension Skin Finish, Versicolour Varnish Cream Lip Stain, Power Blush Duo and our personal favourite – Eyeshadow x 9. Open up the compact to find nine on-trend shades in a variety of different textures ranging from lustre to satin to matte, each with fun Lunar New Year-themed shade names including Stroke Of Fortune (a bright taupe pearl with a lustre finish), and Create Your Own Luck (a soft golden peachy brown in matte).

Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner, $60

An artful collaboration with Chinese-born Canadian freelance illustrator Weitong Mai resulted in this unique design which wraps around two of Kiehl’s limited-edition 2021 Lunar New Year offerings. Weitong researched traditional Chinese paper art and cutting techniques when dreaming up his bespoke design, and juxtaposed this with his own character interpretation of the zodiac – Moxy the Ox. See the final product dressing up Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream and Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner (pictured).

Dr Dennis Gross Chinese New Year Limited-Edition Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, $155

Adorned in luxurious red and gold-foiled limited-edition packaging for the Year of the Ox is Dr Dennis Gross’ cult favourite Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel Pads, a two-step daily treatment that exfoliates then nourishes skin. Get your glow on or treat a friend or family member to the standard 30 treatments plus five complimentary treatments.

Maison Margiela Replica Lunar New Year Edition Lazy Sunday Morning 100ml eau de toilette, $223

Equal parts calm and comforting, this soothing scent evokes the feeling of waking up in freshly washed, crumpled sheets on a Sunday morning. This minimalist scent has been updated in celebration of Chinese New Year, with notes of lily of the valley, iris, pear and orange flower to impart a sense of tranquility on the wearer.

Shiseido Ultimune Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream 50ml Limited-Edition, $189

Look ahead to an uplifting future with this prosperous-looking pot of Shiseido’s signature anti-ageing cream. Combat a loss of elasticity, deep wrinkles and dark spots with this limited-edition design especially for the Lunar New Year. Shiseido’s exclusive technologies help reverse the clock by doing all the heavy lifting for you, leaving skin looking more sculpted and even-toned.

Kerastase Elixir Ultime Limited-Edition Rouge, $50

Start the New Year with nourished, glossy tresses with this leave-in oil that takes a three-fold approach to caring for hair. Prep and protect lengths from heat styling tools, seal the appearance of split ends and deliver nutrients to the hair fibre with this versatile oil. Marula oil, camellia oil, corn germ oil, pracaxi oil and argan oil combine to smooth, nourish and restore shine.

Lush Godiva Lucky Coin Shampoo Bar, $18

It’s a time-honoured tradition to give gold coins as a symbol of good fortune during Lunar New Year, so bestow a little luck on loved ones with this gold coin-shaped shampoo bar from Lush. During his time in Kuala Lumpur, Lush product inventor Ale Commisso was introduced to the practice of gifting coins to impart happiness, wealth and prosperity on the recipient. Upon his return, he redesigned one of the brand’s best-selling shampoo bars into coin form. Apply directly to wet hair and scalp in the shower, and allow camellia oil to condition and cleanse hair, leaving it shiny and nice-smelling.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum 100ml Chinese New Year, $295

Every year we eagerly anticipate Lancôme’s limited-edition Chinese New Year packaging – and this year certainly didn’t disappoint. The iconic Advanced Génifique bottle has been reimagined in red hot hue and is bedecked with blooming roses in a larger 100ml size. Other details remain unchanged, with the serum offering the same anti-ageing and microbiome-loving benefits as the original.

Left to right: Lush Godiva Lucky Coin Shampoo Bar, $18; Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum 100ml Chinese New Year, $295. Photos / Supplied

