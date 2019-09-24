White Hot: 12 Luxurious Fragrances For Spring-Time Indulgence

Step up your aromatic expression with these fabulous light, bright and beautiful bottles of scent  

By Janetta Mackay
From sunny white florals to woody musks, these heady olfactions are perfect for spring. Photo / Supplied
Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019

Photo / Supplied

Amouage Honour 100ml eau de parfum $515
From a luxury house founded in Oman, this fragrance is inspired by the tragic opera of Madam Butterfly. It’s a delicate take on a woody oriental style, underpinning a medley of white floral notes from tuberose, jasmine, gardenia, lily of the valley and white carnation. See Worldbrand.co.nz

Photo / Supplied

Boucheron Tubereuse de Madras 125ml eau de parfum $310
This beautifully weighty bottle contains a sunny tuberose scent and is from a collection that pay homage to Maison Boucheron’s origins as a Parisian jeweller, sourcing precious gems from across the globe. Now to Madras from whence tuberose originated. The velvety perfume is packaged in a luxurious box. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Photo / Supplied

Van Cleef & Arpels Santal Blanc 75ml eau de parfum $230
Sandalwood from New Caledonia is prized in perfumery for its gentle depths. It stars in the elegant Santal Blanc from the maker’s Collection Extraordinaire. The creamy aroma includes notes of fig milk, powdery musk and the merest touch of violet in what is a woody wonder. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz or Ballantynes.co.nz

Photo / Supplied

Balenciaga Paris 75ml eau de parfum $230
This pretty powdery floral has a luminous quality that modernises a classic concoction underpinned by violet leaf and woods. Its bottle has a timeless quality too, making this a feminine French favourite. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Photo / Supplied

Tom Ford Private Blend Soliel Blanc 100ml eau de parfum $530
As befits the name, this is a solar floral scent, sunny in composition and look, but with an addictive amber trail. Just the thing for your next private island getaway. From David Jones, Wellington or Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Photo / Supplied

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold 70ml eau de parfum $292
Deliberately designed to intrigue as a unisex aroma, this rich fragrance from a modern French master perfumer is musky and oriental in style with a complex mix of berries, spices and herbs, over base of vanilla and amber. See Meccabeauty.co.nz

Photo / Supplied

Elie Saab Le Parfum in White 90ml eau de parfum $224
One for those special days, this white bouquet pairs jasmine and orange blossom, spritzed with mandarin and cassis atop a base of white musk and patchouli. It’s a radiant signature scent, elegantly encased. See Farmers.co.nz

Photo / Supplied

Bottega Veneta Knot 75ml eau de parfum $210
Sealed with a golden twist this bottle of luscious liquid is a keeper. It’s redolent of the Italian coast, with sparkling citrus and floral notes settling into a warm embrace of musk and tonka bean. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Photo / Supplied

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Vanilla Orchid 100ml eau de toilette $101
If opulence and innocence go hand in hand, this is a happy coming together in a warm floral fragrance designed to evoke a mood of tea-induced tranquillity. See Farmers.co.nz

Photo / Supplied

Chanel Gabrielle Chanel 100ml Essence $298
A more voluptous interpretation of Gabrielle, the Essence amps up the perfume’s radiant sunny intensity into a golden nectar of floral concentrate composed around jasmine, ylang-ylang, orange blossom and tuberose. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Photo / Supplied

Alaia Paris Parfum 100ml eau de parfum Blanche $230
The spun gold stopper references the couture threads of Alaia and wraps up a slim-line silhouette of a bottle with the classiest of cut-outs. The perfume within is a white floral impression with heliotrope and gourmand notes from almond and vanilla. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Photo / Supplied

Dior J’Adore 100ml eau de parfum $285
Sensual as its Greek amphora-like bottle, this sweet and balmy jasmine-centred white floral is a perennial favourite in a range of intensities. From selected department stores and pharmacies.

