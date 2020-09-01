Singer Rosalia Unveils Her M.A.C Viva Glam Collaboration

Every year we patiently await the news of who will be the face of M.A.C’s annual Viva Glam campaign, and 2020 certainly didn’t disappoint.

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía was appointed to celebrate the launch of VG26, M.A.C’s new limited-edition fiery red Viva Glam Lipstick, $35.

Acting as the living incarnation of the newly-created shade, Rosalía was handpicked by the brand for her charisma, strength and vibrancy – all of which is evident in her original approach to music.

The collection extends to three pinky red shades in either matte or satin finishes – Viva Glam II, an intense brownish blue-red (matte), Viva Glam II, a creamy, subdued pinkish-red (satin) and Viva Glam III, a muted brownish plum (matte).

100 percent of the profits from the sale of every lip product in the Viva Glam collection goes directly to the M.A.C Viva Glam Fund, which supports healthy futures and equal rights for all. Since 1994, Viva Glam collaborations have raised more than $500 million globally.

Past Viva Glam collaborators include Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, all of whom lent their signature to M.A.C's iconic lipstick bullet, and donned their unique Viva Glam lipstick shade in the name of charity.

When asked about it how feels to be appointed as the brand's newest M.A.Ctivist, Rosalía says she's a long-time fan. "I used to save money to buy M.A.C mascara. My goal with Viva Glam is to help M.A.C spread awareness and help women and girls to make a stand in what they are doing. I really love M·A·C," she says.

"M.A.C is donating through Viva Glam to their Covid-19 efforts – like helping the LGBTQ community and women – and it is an honor to be a part of the way in which they are using their platform. "

The self-confessed feminist says she's inspired by strong women like her mother, sister and grandmother, along with artists like Missy Elliot. "I love Bjork, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott... I grew up watching them. How Missy Elliott projects herself is so powerful," she says.

It's working with other like-minded women that make Rosalía proud to be of the music industry. "I am able to wake up... feeling so lucky... to be working with and make projects with women," she says.

Her penchant for makeup (and glossy nail extensions) is evident in the posts she shares with her 12.4 million followers on Instagram.

The 26-year-old songstress says her first memories of makeup include playing with her sister when she was younger.

"I grew up loving to play dress-up with my sister, and we used to experiment with makeup. I didn’t doubt it for a second to be a part of this campaign," she says.

Rosalía says her day-to-day beauty look is dependant on her outfit and mindset.

"It also depends on the song and the makeup ends up complimenting that look and outfit. It’s very important that it lasts through a performance too. When I was 19 I didn’t know a lot about technique and my red lip was mirrored onto my mic and now I can make sure that doesn’t happen!" she says.

Her basic makeup routine extends to brows, concealer, a little blush, VG26 lipstick and lip liner, plus a little highlighter if she's heading out.

The M.A.C Viva Glam collection is available from selected M.A.C boutiques, department stores, and online at Maccosmetics.co.nz from September 24.