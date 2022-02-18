Your Summer Beauty Update: New Skincare To Soothe & Smooth Your Complexion

Offer a sun-warmed complexion some welcome relief with these kind-to-skin products which support a healthy skin barrier. Photo / Babiche Martens

COOLA Full Spectrum 360° Refreshing Water Cream Organic Face Sunscreen SPF50, $89

A dewy moisturiser and sunscreen in one, this organic water cream defends against UVA and UVB rays, blue light, pollution and fatigue while drenching skin in moisture. Like most products in Coola’s range of 70 per cent organic skincare, this one is gluten-free, cruelty-free and reef-friendly, not to mention a whole host of other “free from” benefits to skin.

OLE HENRIKSEN Lemonade Smoothing Scrub, $52

A 10 per cent concentration of glycolic and lactic acid is cocktailed with ultra-fine sugar, lemon peel powder, holy basil and chamomile extract to polish skin and refine the appearance of pores, all without disrupting the skin’s delicate lipid barrier. Unlike other exfoliants, this one recruits both chemical and physical factors to slough away rough skin to reveal the baby-soft skin underneath. Glycolic and lactic acid are undoubtedly the “who’s who” where alpha hydroxy acids are concerned, revered for their ability to loosen and lift dead skin cells, while lemon peel powder and sugar work to physically polish the skin’s surface.

TULA SKINCARE So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub, $51

New at Mecca is Tula Skincare, which homes in on the power of probiotics to cleanse, soothe, and calm skin, all while rebalancing the skin’s microbiome. Meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, Tula was founded by gastroenterologist Dr Roshini Raj whose research-based skincare philosophy is underpinned by the belief that what's good for the body is good for the skin. This gritty sugar scrub contains fruit enzymes to thoroughly exfoliate skin, both physically and chemically, without leaving it feeling stripped or dry.

JEUNEORA Clarifying Booster Overnight Resurfacing Peel, $57

It started with the Essential 7, and now Jeuneora is building on its skincare offering with the addition of a chemical exfoliant. Slather on the new Clarifying Booster Overnight Resurfacing Peel before bed and allow the exfoliating powers of naturally-derived alpha hydroxy acids, niacinamide and aloe vera to help refine skin tone and texture by sloughing away dead skin cells, unclogging pores and reducing the appearance of wrinkles to leave skin bright, smooth and glowing by morning.

NEOSTRATA Resurface Lotion Plus, $87

This do-it-all lotion is suitable for use on face and body, and, as the name suggests, works double time to resurface rough, dry or scaly skin. Containing hero ingredient glycolic acid, the lightweight cream texture absorbs quickly into skin, supercharged its cell turnover and improving its surface appearance.

PROLOGIC Probiome Probiotic Serum, $110

With its roots in corneotherapy, Prologic is the local skincare brand here to improve skin health at a cellular level. Natural yet efficacious, the brand’s newest offering works to repair and maintain the skin’s barrier function and strengthen the skin microbiome for a heathy glow.

DERMALOGICA Awaken Peptide Eye Gel, $109

Like a shot of espresso for your under-eyes, Dermalogica’s new caffeine-spiked eye cream is sure to wake up tired peepers before you can say “flat white”. The lightweight gel is loaded with tetrapeptides and plant-based actives to hydrate, smooth and firm this delicate area, minimising the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while soothing puffiness.

IS CLINICAL Cleansing Complex, $85

Mild cleansers are easily integrated into any skincare regime, and this best-seller from iS Clinical looks to bio-nutrients, antioxidants and mild resurfacing ingredients to deeply cleanse skin and pores without stripping the skin of its natural oils. The gel texture lifts away makeup, sebum and dirt for skin that’s softer and more clarified. Not to mention its excellent for shaving.

CULTURED Biome One Cleansing Balm, $71

From the man who brought us REN, Rob Calcraft makes his return to the industry with Cultured, a microbiome-based skincare line formulated with the skin’s ecosystem in mind. Each pH-balanced product is packed with prebiotics, postbiotics and ferments to purify skin without sending the skin barrier or microbiome into a frenzy. This detoxifying cleansing balm transforms to a milky texture upon contact with water, gently removing makeup, dirt and pollution all while boosting skin resilience and fortifying its barrier.

STOCKISTS: Coola from selected department stores, health stores, day spas and salons, or online at Coola.co.nz; Cultured and Tula Skincare from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz; Dermalogica.co.nz; iS Clinical from Inesstore.com; Jeuneora.co.nz; NeoStrata from Chemist Warehouse and Life Pharmacy or online at Lifepharmacy.co.nz; Ole Henriksen from Sephora or online at Sephora.nz; Prologicskincare.co.nz.