11 Pampering Products To Add To Your Bridal Beauty Arsenal

Soothe pre-wedding nerves with our pampering beauty picks. Photo / Getty Images

Pre-wedding nerves are to be expected; however, letting them take over and turn into bridezilla meltdowns is best avoided. Ensuring you breathe deeply and find a little time to lie back and relax along the way to the big day is well-advised. All the better if you inhale uplifting natural scents while doing so. Turn your daily beauty routines into mini timeouts where you cosset and care for yourself so you look and feel prepared to get on top of that to-do list and be the centre of attention from hen night to honeymoon.

Linden Leaves Miraculous Facial Oil. Photo / Supplied

1. Linden Leaves Miraculous Facial Oil $55

Skin needing a moisture boost will lap up this certified organic blend of rosehip and evening primrose oils infused with white tea. As a bonus the natural fragrance is beautiful. Lindenleaves.com

The Aromatherapy Company Stress Pulse Point. Photo / Supplied

2. The Aromatherapy Company Stress Pulse Point $16

Carry this essential oil rollerball with you and apply to wrists and inhale whenever you need to take a deep breath. There are Energy and Sleep versions as well. Thearomatherapycompany.co.nz

Bastide Camargue Bath Salt. Photo / Supplied

3. Bastide Camargue Bath Salt $60

Soak away your stress and soreness with these salts harvested from the edge of the Mediterranean Sea. Orange blossom oils subtly scent softened skin. Meccabeauty.co.nz

Scentered Sleep Well Balm. Photo / Supplied

4. Scentered Sleep Well Balm $35

Dab a little of this natural balm on to encourage nodding off. (Or try the Love Balm for the opposite effect!) Essential oils from palmarosa, lavender and ylang ylang combine to relax the body and unwind the mind. Formespa.co.nz or for stockists ph 0800 223288

Byredo Cotton Poplin Candle. Photo / Supplied

5. Byredo Cotton Poplin Candle $108

Feel fresh as clean bed linen thanks to a subtle scent of blue chamomile and white cedarwood with a hint of musky depth. Meccabeauty.co.nz

Sans Moisture Infusion. Photo / Supplied

6. Sans Moisture Infusion $50

This serum is ideal for at home hair care and repair, but was originally developed for salon use. Protein, lipids and moisture help fortify the hair fibre’s structure, so over time condition is restored. Sansceuticals.com

7. The Eco Floss $6.70

Personal hygiene that’s environmentally sustainable is doubly appealing, so The Eco’s compostable wax is a great combination to use with the brand’s bamboo brushes and storage container. From selected supermarkets, health stores and Ohnatural.co.nz.

The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Powder. Photo / Supplied

8. The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Powder $70

From your gut to gorgeous, there’s a connection. This daily blend of skin-loving nutrients is said to support your health and skin, hair and nail condition from the inside out, by drawing on superfoods. Biddyandmay.co.nz

Ren Moroccan Rose Gold Glow Perfect Dry Oil. Photo / Supplied

9. Ren Moroccan Rose Gold Glow Perfect Dry Oil $60

This indulgent plant oil will have your limbs in tip-top condition come the ceremony, but along the way you can enjoy rubbing it in and finding it dries fast without sticky residue. Meccabeauty.co.nz

10. Angela Caglia La Vie En Rose Face Roller $112

Using a facial roller can be a micro-break moment and it will improve circulation, tone and glow. This one is made of genuine rose quartz which since ancient times has been considered by some to have healing properties. Meccabeauty.co.nz

Sugar Lips Luxe Balm. Photo / Supplied

11. Sugar Lips Luxe Balm $15

Conditions and smooths lips with all-natural vegan ingredients. Unscented and comes in a recyclable glass jar. Cleanbeautycollective.co.nz