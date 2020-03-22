Power Perfumes: Statement Scents In Bold Bottles Are Back

Fragrances from top (clockwise): Carolina Herrera, Valentino & YSL. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Statement scents are stepping up the impact with bold bottles and fragrances of depth and drama. This latest generation of power perfumes recalls the 1980s, but with the #shelfie effect also shaping preferences.

An example is the striking stiletto shoe design of Carolina Herrera's Good Girl fragrance (pictured), which is exceeding sales expectations locally, with its combination of eye-catching allure and scent duality.

For those with long memories of when knockout fragrances risked office asphyxiation and sparked complaints about co-workers, never fear, next-generation launches avoid aromatic assault.

Boutique and luxury artisanal makers are also expanding the olfactory envelope, by exploring unusual notes and sourcing precious ingredients. Farmers' fine-fragrance buyer, Monique Little, says adventurous shoppers are keenly sniffing out these trends.

READ: Add An Artful Air To Your Dressing Table With These Sculptural Fragrances

They're increasingly building "fragrance wardrobes" of smaller-sized bottles so they can "define how they feel at that very moment or to reflect a certain occasion". She explains that "Intense" editions are reworked classics with added sensuality.

So they are richer, with particular notes amplified or added, but deeper too, with warmth and complexity. Think white florals underpinned with traditional oriental notes, including vanilla and woods.

If this doesn't sound like you, worry not as clean, gender-neutral fragrances and natural ingredients are also trending. Citrus and fresh fruity fragrances remain popular.

From top (clockwise): Carolina Herrera Good Girl 50ml eau de parfum $168; Valentino for Men Born in Roma, 50ml eau de toilette $112; and YSL Black Opium 75ml eau de parfum $215 (new amplified Neon edition, pictured, available from April 13). Available from department stores and selected pharmacies.

Keep an eye out for these lustful scents...

Jo Malone London Bronze Wood & Leather 100ml Cologne Intense $295

Map of the Heart Black Heart V.2 90ml eau de parfum $289

Dolce & Gabbana The Only One 100ml Eau de Parfum Intense $199

Clive Christian Noble Collection 50ml Vanilla Orchid eau de parfum $699