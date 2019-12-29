Radio Presenter & Podcast Host Bel Crawford Shares Her Beauty Routine

Radio host, podcaster and writer Bel Crawford is no stranger to a busy lifestyle. After taking a break from the commercial airwaves in 2019, Bel has been focussing on her flourishing podcast, The Self Love Club, which aims to empower and celebrate women through conversation around subjects such as self-esteem and appreciation. She has interviewed the likes of model and body positivity advocate Jess Quinn, wellness guru Dr Libby Weaver and influencer Simone Anderson and also travelled for the podcast, most recently to London and Melbourne.

Beauty is a long-standing passion of Bel's, being a key element in the confidence the 30-year-old presenter brings to her work. As a self-confessed "girly girl with a hint of grunge" she likes to have fun and be adventurous with her appearance while also taking mindful care with her skincare and everyday routines. She has a preference for natural products.

Bel is returning to radio, taking over as the host for ZM's summer breakfast show. Tune in to hear her from 5am to 10am on 91.00FM. You can aslo visit Bel's website to keep up with her podcast and frequent blog posts. Belcrawford.com

Approach to appearance

It's all in the glow GF! Glowy skin, great brows and gorgy lips. I'm all about low maintenance when it comes to beauty and appearance, which means doing things like getting your brows done, lash lifts and using heroic skincare to keep you looking fresh and chic.

Makeup memories

I grew up as a ballet dancer so I was wearing a full face of stage makeup from age 5 and quickly learned how to apply it myself. From an early age my mum would find me getting into her makeup. I was obsessed with wearing mascara and lipstick. Not much has changed.

Style evolution

I'm a creative and have played with fashion and looks a lot since a young age. It's the main way I've expressed myself. I'm girly and love pink but as a teen I discovered my love of band and vintage tees and I still currently live in them. I went through the emo phase. Now I'm all about streetwear. A little bit grunge. I live in faux fur jackets, Anine Bing or Harley Davidson tees, denim and crisp white sneakers.

Best and worst looks

OMG so many. Most involve a fringe. A fringe that looked like it had been cut by a 3-year-old, a heavy full fringe that was a punish to style. I'm a long-time fan of The Veronicas and used to colour my hair super dark and hide my naturally olive skin from the sun and wear SPF70 so I would look more like a Veronica. Or when I would wear green tights with a pair of red leather boots and in hindsight looked like a Christmas elf. Why Bel, WHY?!

Beauty trick

I've learned how to do my makeup super quickly — what looks good and how to put lipstick on perfectly without a mirror.

Bel credits Tailor, Clinique and Go-To as some of her favourite skincare brands. Photo / Supplied

Morning routine

Cleanse: Dr Dennis Gross — Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel

Oil: Go-To Face Hero

Moisturise: Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion Plus

Concealer: Bare Minerals, M.A.C Pro Long-wear

BB Cream: Clinique Moisture Surge sheer tint hydrator

Minimal make up: M.A.C brown eyeshadows and eyebrow styler in Spiked. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, M.A.C Bronzer and highlighter. Nude lips (either M.A.C Velvet Teddy or Lady Be Good) or a nude pink Go-To gloss.

Night routine

Cleanse: Tailor oil cleanse

Serums: Dr. Dennis Gross C + Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum, Tailor Renew, Go-To Face Hero

Moisturise: Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto Replenishing Hydrator

Face oil: Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil

Five favourites

1. Fragrance: YSL Libre (so classy), Ragdoll Perfume Oil (smells lush), Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb (my long time go-to)

2. Facemasks: Go-To Transformazing Sheet Mask or any good vitamin C mask weekly, super hydrating.

3. Lips: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant is a long-time love of mine.

4. Lipsticks: M.A.C Retro Matte range. Best texture and they don't dry out or need to be re-applied much. I always get asked for my red lipstick shades: Ranked in order: Quite The Stand Out and Feels so Grand

5. Body scrub: Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub.

Describing her style as "Girly girl with a hing of grunge" Bel plays with the concept through the power of makeup. Photo / Supplied

Transformation tip

Gloss or balm to lipstick for an instant night-time feel. Also freshen up your eye makeup for a smudged or smoky eye look and highlighter is your best friend.

Hair and its care

My hair is fine so I always want LOTS OF VOLUME. The ultimate hack for chic hair that's low maintenance and kinder on your wallet? Balayage. I've been a member of the balayage club for 6 years. I go to Frenchie & Co in Takapuna.

Go-to hair at home

Shampoo: Davroe Blonde Senses Toning Shampoo (it's paraben free) and Matrix Total Results Brass Off Shampoo.

Conditioner: Joico K-Pak Intense Hydrator.

Treatment: Olaplex No3 Hair Perfector Treatment. The best treatment. Leave in your hair overnight once a week.

Leave in products: KMS Tame Frizz De-Frizz Oil & Kerastase Resistance Ciment Thermique (Heat protectant).

Stylers: Ghd for wavy curls/kinks, Tangle Teezer brush.

Hairspray: Davines Strong Hold Hairspray (smells like dreamy coconuts, aka heaven) & KMS Hair Play Dry Wax which doesn't dry hard like hairspray but holds style and is my go to for messy waves.

Treatment to try

I love getting a lash tint and lift for lush natural fluffy lashes. Also regular firm and heavenly Thai massages.

Beauty muse

Zoe Foster Blake is my glowy skin-care muse and general career inspo muse. I've copied many celebrities' hair styles over the years (including Ruby Rose, The Veronicas and Pip Edwards who also has epic style and is so naturally beautiful).

Surviving summer

Number #1 is drink lots of water.

Number #2 Wear sunscreen on your face and body and an SPF lip balm and protect your skin.

Number #3 Keep your skin clean and moisturise.

Number #4 A hydrating hair treatment for lush beachy locks.

Beauty is…

Beauty is that glow that radiates from within. When someone radiates you can see it in their skin, the glimmer in their eyes. That is beauty.

Beauty is being a kind person with a good heart.

Beauty is loving yourself and knowing that you are so beautiful.