Romantic Rose-Scented Fragrances & Beauty Products To Gift This Valentine's Day

Roses in all their guises really are the last word when it comes to Valentine’s Day giving, but best seek out surprising bouquets.

Van Cleef & Arpels Rose Rouge eau de parfum. Photo / Supplied

1. Van Cleef & Arpels Rose Rouge 75ml eau de parfum $230

This elegant interpretation of rose begins with a waft of pink peppercorn and a luscious squeeze of blackcurrant to enliven its precious floral essences. But it is the fragrance’s vetiver and musky depths and especially its surprising hint of bitter cacao that make this especially moreish. Roses and chocolate, always a classic combination as a gift, meld together here as one to wear. Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Diptyque Paris en Fleur Limited Edition Candle. Photo / Supplied

2. Diptyque Paris en Fleur Limited Edition Candle $118

Patchouli amid the petals and mossy green notes update this beautifully fragrant ode to Parisian flower markets and the roses of the Bagatelle gardens. The Art Nouveau-inspired packaging, specially created by French artist Pierre Marie, will appeal to both those who appreciate the past and to modern-day bohemians. Meccabeauty.co.nz

Penhaligon’s Portraits The Coveted Duchess Rose eau de parfum. Photo / Supplied

3. Penhaligon’s Portraits The Coveted Duchess Rose 75ml eau de parfum $449

The youthful duchess is envisaged as a mischievous fox, but also pretty as a petal, zestful and sensual. This is interpreted in notes of rose, mandarin, musk and woods. The Portraits range is a whimsical diversion from an English heritage perfumery house whose modern-day creatives might have been watching a bit too much Downtown Abbey. Naturally, there’s a hound of a duke and various tricky other animated aristos to choose from as bottle toppers. Worldbrand.co.nz

Lancome Idole eau de parfum. Photo / Supplied

4. Lancome Idole 50ml eau de parfum $139

This is one to covet as a second date treat, with its arrival in New Zealand stores delayed until the week after Valentine’s Day. Aside from being a pretty scent, Idole is notable for the sustainable sourcing of its roses, and a super-slimline bottle that would slip easily into a handbag. Composed by a trio of female perfumers, it structurally radiates rose and jasmine, spritzed with citrus and pear, rather than comprising the usual pyramid of top, heart and base notes. Available from February 17 in selected pharmacies and department stores, including Farmers.co.nz

Eight & Bob Annicke4 eau de parfum. Photo / Supplied

5. Eight & Bob Annicke4 100ml eau de parfum $299

The romantic brand backstory has a French aristocrat who dabbled in perfumery falling for an Austrian enchantress pre-World War II in the posh ski resort of Megeve. At each subsequent meeting he presented her with a fragrance, this fourth edition drawing its allure from one of their meeting places, the renowned rose gardens of Paris. It’s a playful, sparkling scent, but life was not so kind to Albert Fouquet, who died in a car crash in the south of France. His recipes have been renovated. Worldbrand.co.nz

Tom Ford Private Blend Rose Prick eau de parfum. Photo / Supplied

6. Tom Ford Private Blend Rose Prick 50ml eau de parfum $500

The designer, who imbues so much of what he creates with a sexual undertone, talks of how roses are an intoxicating experience in pain and pleasure. Rose Prick was inspired by his garden, although to make this spicy bouquet he has gathered the best rose oils from France, Turkey and Bulgaria. The bottle, with a design that nods to a chess piece, is a stunning dusky matte glass. From David Jones and Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Essie Nail Polish. Photo / Supplied

7. Essie Nail Polish, $18

We can't promise they smell of roses but the colours are on theme, ranging from pretty pinks (pictured) to two rich reds (not shown) to decorate ring-worthy fingers. The quartet of shades with catchy names, including Love-Fate Relationship, is a limited edition release, packaged with the look of love. Find them in selected pharmacies and at Farmers.co.nz

Angela Cagila Rose Quartz Eye Mask. Photo / Supplied

8. Angela Cagila Rose Quartz Eye Mask, $214

This hand-made woven mask with real rose quartz - a stone crystal fans claim possesses calming energy - is the ultimate eye cover. Ideal to aid rest and recovery after a big date night, or for indulging alone. Meccabeauty.co.nz

9. Giorgio Armani Si Passione 50ml eau de parfum, $179

Said to embody the "red lipstick effect in a bottle" this bold fragrance starts with a fruity twist, has a heart of rose and jasmine and a vanilla and woody base. Love the bottle. From selected pharmacies and department stores, including Lifepharmacy.co.nz

Weleda Wild Rose Body Oil. Photo / Supplied

10. Weleda Wild Rose Body Oil, $38

Encourage skin elasticity with this fragrant find that won't break the bank, but brings with it Weleda's long heritage of plant-based skincare. Weleda.co.nz

Floral Street Neon Rose 50ml eau de parfum. Photo / Supplied

11. Floral Street Neon Rose 50ml eau de parfum, $119

An expressively fresh take on the classic rose and jasmine combination, this vegan scent is also a delight to look at. Meccabeauty.co.nz

L'Officine Universelle Buly Dry Body Oil. Photo / Supplied

12. L'Officine Universelle Buly Dry Body Oil, $71

Play cupid with this plant-based and floral scented oil from a French company. Meccabeauty.co.nz