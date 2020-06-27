Chill vibes only. Photo / Mara Sommer.

Simple Winter Wellness Ideas

Getting through the cold months might require a little motivation. Here's a few ideas to keep you going.

Sunday June 28, 2020

During winter, it pays to focus even more so on our bodies and how we're feeling.

From getting enough sleep to keeping colds at bay, there are several easy ways to ensure we take some time to look after ourselves.

Here are some easy ideas we're re-visiting for winter:

- If you find baking comforting and therapeutic, prepare an easy to make sponge cake, perfect with a soothing cup of herbal tea.

- Experience the benefits of an infrared sauna or red light therapy session.

- Give your skin some much-needed attention and try some recommended face-masks

- Easier said than done, but once you learn how to meditate properly, you'll be surprised at how easier it is to sleep better and feel calmer.

Take a leaf out of influencer pup Boobie Billie's book and indulge in some self-care. Photo / @boobie_billie Instagram

- If you're on a budget, why not try making your own natural face mask at home.

- If you like to hear from other people's self-care tips and personal experiences to help you decide, why not try these self-care tips from the Viva team.

- Need a good night's sleep? Prepare for bedtime with these top tips.

- Discover the healing properties of natural remedies and make your own homemade kawakawa and lavender balm.

- Switching off can be hard for many of us, but consider the benefits of a true digital detox.

- Save yourself the hassle of cooking and focus on good company and easy meals by having a winter pot-luck dinner with friends.

- Cosy up in a luxurious Pyjamas, pour yourself a glass of wine and watch some of our favourite fashion films.

- Cook yourself a nourishing Sunday roast that will fill your home with warmth. Try this delicious recipe ; or try these hassle-free slow-cooked recipes.

- Download and listen to some of these soothing sounds, perfect for a Sunday off-duty or for your morning commute to work.

- Get up, dance and shake it out by learning a fun TikTok routine.

- For those that enjoy the outdoors, why not get your hands dirty and enjoy the benefits of winter gardening.

Share this:

Discover

 
Prev
Next

View More

Always Wanted To Read An Epic Novel? Now's Your Chance

Lockdown is a great opportunity to dive into the books you’ve always shrunk from, says Ben Lawrence

Can't Sleep? Here's How To Beat Insomnia During Lockdown

With 24-hour news coverage of coronavirus and life transformed via lockdown, there’s little wonder insomnia is rife. Maria Lal...

Lift Your Spirits With These Self-Care Product Picks

From relaxing candles to soothing balms, these are the products team Viva is leaning on to keep the calm

The Best Eye Creams & Serums To Add To Your Beauty Routine

The delicate eye area eagerly absorbs targeted treatment, just choose with care

Must Reads

More Beauty & Wellbeing / Features & Profiles

Simple Winter Wellness Ideas

Taking Zines Back To Their Activist Roots With Migrant Zine Collective

Entrepreneur & Creative Jessie Gurunathan's Beauty Routine

Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Support Today & Always

How Alexa Chung's Style Is Evolving Under Lockdown
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter