Beauty News: Sephora Finally Announces New Zealand Store Opening Date

The beauty giant has announced their Auckland store opening date. Photo / Supplied

Sephora will open the doors to its first New Zealand store on Saturday, July 20. The heritage location at 152 Queen St in Auckland has been under makeover for several months. More stores are expected to follow.

A big turnout is expected on opening day, as occurred at Sephora’s opening in Sydney several years ago. Those first in the line will receive a survival pack with a beanie, scarf and reusable coffee cup. Crepes and coffee will also be served to recognise to company’s French heritage and ownership. Gifts with purchase, music and makeup demonstrations will also feature.

We spoke with national brand artist Alphie Sadsad about what to expect. With Sephora having previously only been available here online, he says the chance for customers to experiment with its big range of brands was what the team was really excited about. “We are seeing some really fun beauty trends at the moment such as a bold liner from Fenty or vibrant eyeshadow by Huda or Anastasia Beverly Hills. Our brands are really challenging Sephora customers to experiment on their beauty journey and get creative.”

Scenes from the Sephora opening in Castlereagh St, Sydney. Photo / Supplied

Service-wise the store would offer everything from skincare and makeup advice to a quick touch up for a night out to a full glam look for special occasions. “We also offer makeup lessons for those keen to learn anything from a cat eye to creating the perfect glowy complexion.”

In the countdown to what is expected to be a razzmatazz opening, Sephora has been giving New Zealanders a glimpse of some of the brands on offer during a tour of beauty in a special double-decker bus. It has been decked out in the brand’s black and white colours, as the new store will be.

The beauty bus was at Christchurch over the weekend, after public votes decided which cities would be visited. Next up is Wellington (July 10-11) and Hamilton (July 13-14). The bus then travels to Auckland for more on board sampling of key brands, among them Sephora’s own collection, Marc Jacobs, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Huda. Look out for it on July 17 at Sylvia Park and then July 18 at the Viaduct (from noon to 4pm on both days). It’s a case of try before you buy, with any shopping having to be done online or once the Queen St flagship store finally opens. Sephora.nz