The Sensitising Sexual Wellness Treatments You Didn't Know About

Photo / Getty Images

It would be remiss of me to write a story about treatments said to promote pleasure without acknowledging the elephant in the room. Rather, nine of them. On June 24, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade — a decision that made abortion in states with trigger laws in place illegal, rendered women’s bodily autonomy defunct and compromised reproductive rights across America.

There’s no denying the widespread impacts of this ruling, and experts predict the ripple effects will include an increase in maternal mortality, abuse, assault, unemployment, the list goes on.

While the ruling took place in the US, the subject remains a global issue, and many women are screaming “f*** the patriarchy” in response. Taking back control of our bodies and the way in which we celebrate our sexuality seems more important than ever.

So, for those of us who still have the privilege of control over our own sexual wellness but are struggling to get the fire lit, there are a number of treatments available to bring the heat back to the bedroom.

There are many factors that contribute to a loss of pleasure during sex, in women this includes childbirth and menopause, which can reduce sensation, lubrication or ability to orgasm, and in men this could be the ability to achieve and maintain an erection during intercourse. Here, our round-up of four fiery treatments said to reignite the flames once more.

O-Shot

Harnessing the same proprietary techniques of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapies, the O-Shot is a non-surgical procedure said to reawaken vaginal and clitoral function by heightening sensitivity and boosting sex drive. An excellent option for those suffering from stress, urinary incontinence, painful sex or having difficulty becoming aroused or reaching orgasm. Working on a similar principle is the P-Shot (or Priapus-Shot), said to improve the hardness, sensitivity and size of the penis.

Where to try it: As part of its mission to shift the stigma around sexual wellness treatments, The Face Place offers both the O-Shot and the P-Shot. Pain is minimal, with numbing cream applied near the clitoris and upper vagina before the 60-minute injectable treatment begins. Results from both treatments can last indefinitely, but the team recommends two treatments within the space of six months for best results. Consultations are priced from $250, while the treatment cost is $1800 for the O-Shot or $1995 for the P-Shot. Thefaceplace.co.nz

Yoni Mapping

Yoni is the Sanskrit word that encapsulates female genitalia and the reproductive system as a whole. The practice of yoni massage describes the art of mapping out different regions of the vulva and vagina as a means of determining spots of pleasure, numbness or tension. On a spiritual level, the treatment works to release unwanted energies, pushing the reset button to unlock pleasure, sensuality and fertility.

Where to try it: Somatic sexologist Morgan Penn offers a 2.5-hour session for $400, which includes what she refers to as a therapist-led “mindful vaginal massage”, during which awareness and connection is brought back to the region by naming each part of the yoni. Each session is underpinned by safety and consent, to ensure clients feel their most comfortable throughout. Morganpenn.co.nz

Emsella Chair

A non-invasive option for those suffering from incontinence or a weakened pelvic floor, Emsella chairs use HIFEM (High-Intensity Focused Electro Magnetic Energy) to contract pelvic floor muscles while you remain fully clothed, sitting on the chair. One treatment is said to deliver roughly 110 pelvic floor contractions, rebuilding strength and restoring nerve control to the area.

Where to try it: Skin Institute offers Emsella chair sessions at its Queenstown clinic ($POA), where the treatment remains a popular pick with incontinent or postpartum patients, or those suffering from decreased sexual satisfaction. A course of six 30-minute treatments spread across two weeks is recommended, with maintenance treatments every six to 12 months thereafter. Skininstitute.co.nz

ThermiVa

If the thought of having needles anywhere near your vulva makes you nervous, this non-invasive, non-surgical treatment calls for a curved wand that glides easily over the treatment area. The ThermiVa wand uses radiofrequency energy to gently heat the tissues of the vagina, with most clients likening the sensation to a warming massage. Particularly popular with postpartum clients, the treatment is said to tighten the internal and external areas of the vagina, boost sensitivity and ability to orgasm, increase lubrication and reduce stress urinary incontinence.

Where to try it: ThermiVa is available at The Face Place, which recommends a course of three treatments spaced one month apart to achieve long-lasting results. An initial consultation is priced from $250, with single treatments priced at $1000, or a course of three for $2800. Thefaceplace.co.nz

FIRE STARTERS

Ready to spice things up in the bedroom but prefer not to go down the treatment route? Consider one of these sex-tras instead

Fur Oil, $80, is a multi-purpose skin and hair oil designed to soften pubic hair and prevent ingrown hairs from forming. Excellent for use wherever hair and skin collide — think the pubic area, underarms, legs, chest and face — this vitamin-rich oil doubles as a cuticle softener, split end sealer, scalp conditioner and bath oil.

Dame Arousal Serum, $69, is a plant-powered, pH-balanced serum said to stimulate clitoral nerve endings and increase pleasure. A blend of peppermint oil, cinnamon bark oil extract and ginger essential oil creates a light warming effect upon application, helping to increase circulation and blood flow to the vulva. To use, apply 1 to 2 drops directly to your finger before massaging on to your clitoris. First-time users are recommended to use the serum sparingly until individual tolerance has been established.

Lush Hottie Massage Bar, $20. If the goal is a soft, stimulating massage, then consider this noduled massage bar by natural beauty expert Lush. It harnesses spicy ginger and black pepper oils alongside Fair Trade organic cocoa and shea butter to get you hot under the collar. To make your massage bar last the distance, store in a cool, dry spot in a Lush tin to avoid it melting prematurely.