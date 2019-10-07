Shop Like Our Editors: The Beauty Products The Viva Team Is Coveting For Spring 

Left to Right: Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and Mario Badescu Buffering Lotion. Photos / Supplied

Ashleigh Cometti, commercial editor and beauty writer

1. Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, $180

I could probably fill an entire pottle with the number of pumps I’ve smoothed over the back of my hand over the past few years. Naughty, I know, but it’s a crime how good this AHA-rich serum makes your skin feel. My obsession started when my friend in London introduced me to it at her local Space NK store (where it continually sold out month after month), and I’ve been a die-hard fan ever since.

2. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $67

I picked up a travel-sized sample of this to test out, and it’s safe to say I’m hooked. It mattifies the skin down to a beautiful velvet finish, without appearing cakey or dried out. It boosts the longevity of my 9am face – where typically by 3pm I’m reaching for the blotting papers.

3. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $599

My mission to convert all my household appliances continues with my lusting over the brand’s latest hairdryer – the Supersonic. It promises superfast drying (great for my thick, long hair) and multiple attachments to smooth and style hair to perfection. Not to mention it’s pink…

4. Mario Badescu Buffering Lotion, $33

I’ve heard some pretty big claims about this product especially that it blows Mario’s Drying Lotion out of the water when it comes to drying up spots. Unlike its pink-hued cousin, the fast-absorbing formula can be worn under makeup.

Left to Right: Make The Make Brush Cleaning Kit, Grin Natural Biodegradable Dental Floss Picks, Shiseido Syncro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation. Photos / Supplied

Janetta Mackay, beauty editor

1. Make the Make Brush Cleaning Kit, $48

A smart, simple and high-tech approach is what you’d expect from a Scandi brand, and new-to-New Zealand Swedish beauty example Make the Make delivers with its “makeup infused skincare” plus vegan-friendly brushes and a clever kit to wash them with. Rather than staining the sink and using your fingers, simply swirl a dirty brush about in special cleanser in the clever internally ridged silicone bowl (also sold separately for $18).

2. Grin Natural Biodegradable Dental Floss Picks, $6

I find strings of dental floss awkward to use so prefer the flossed heads that clip into a handle, albeit with plastic guilt attached. Environmentally aware toothbrush maker Grin’s biodegradable cornstarch picks are an alternative and come in adult and kid-sizes. The company also makes rolls of natural mint dental floss in a dispenser that like its empty toothpaste containers it accepts back for commercial composting.

3. Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation, $69

I’m forever trying foundations and like how this one comes with Shiseido’s usual attention to fusing performance and aesthetic appeal with a formula that feels refreshing and looks natural. The fascinating petalled buffing brush which takes its name from the camellia flower, Shiseido’s symbol, was designed for Synchro Skin’s pressed or loose powders, but works with the liquid foundation as well for a buffed finish.

Left to Right: Frank Body Lip Scrub, Bumble & Bumble Curl Butter Masque, Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint. Photos / Supplied

Saru Krishnasamy, digital editor

1. Frank Body Lip Scrub, $16

The change in weather has left my lips feeling very dry, so I'm keen to try Frank Body's lip scrub. If it's anything like their Coffee Body Scrub, I'm sold.

2. Bumble and Bumble Curl Butter Masque, $67

I'm keen to start embracing my natural curls and this masque seems like a good place to start, promising to leave hair feeling bouncy, shiny and soft.

3. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncuffed, $42

This lipstick is a favourite of mine. The nudey-pink 'Uncuffed' shade looks like the perfect colour for spring - I'm itching to add it to my collection.

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

1. La Mer The Bronzing Powder, $150

This velvety, glimmering bronzer gives the skin a sun-warmed, illuminating glow without the UV rays. It also smells amazing.

2. The Ordinary Buffet, $33

I’m experimenting with a few products from The Ordinary including Hyaluronic Acid, retinoids and plant-based squalene and this multi-technology peptide serum is next on my list.

3. Oribe Supershine Moisturising Cream, $85

This luxe leave-in conditioner is just what my stressed out locks are calling for. It contains keratin, glycerine, moringa seed extract and amino acids for a high-gloss leave in that’s soft and light.

4. Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum, $77

Vitamin C helps to balance uneven skin tone, hydrate skin and offer a radiant glow – sign me up, especially when it's encased in Mario Badescu's emerald glass bottles.

Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

1. The Ordinary Vitamin C Eye Serum, $19

This was my wife's and I started using it at her recommendation because I started getting sunspots over summer. Once I used it they went away and I guess I kept using it.

2. Dr. Jart Every Sun Day SPF 50 Sunblock, $39

I like Dr. Jart in general, and this sunblock goes on smoothly and smells good.

3. Olio E Osso Balm No.1, $48

Over winter when my skin was dry this was super helpful and has natural beeswax and grapefruit oil which is good for your skin. You can just brush across any area that's dry- your lips, cheeks whatever. Great when you're in a rush.

4. Ouai Hair Oil, $51

I think Jen Atkins hair products are cool. Again, one of my wife's products that I just decided to try one day and has since become part of my regular routine. Over summer it's especially important to comb something in your hair after a swim in the ocean.

Amanda Linnell, editor and general manager

1. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Illuminating Natural Skin Perfector, $81

I can't wait to try this. I'm constantly looking for a light, natural skin cover that leaves the skin looking fresh and healthy.

2. La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream, $555

What can I say, This precious part of the face deserves nothing but the best.

3. Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, Scrub, Hydrating Treatment and Balm, from $45

This combo of products is an all-time favourite. It makes my skin feel so good, and I love to layer the fragrance which feels so fresh and summery.

Rosie Herdman, assistant fashion editor

1. Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel, $150

These are a complete game-changer for my skin. Acting as an active yet not irritating chemical peel, my skin looks visibly brighter and smoother after using them a couple of times a week. I need to top up, and while purchased the five-packs when I was trialling them, I think it's time for me to dive into the 30 treatment pack - worth the investment for sure.

2. Wet N Wild Photo Focus Foundation, $14

This foundation is such a hack. Cruelty free, $13.99 and one of the best lasting yet natural-looking foundations I've tried.

3. Skin Gym Gua Sha Sculpty, $63

I've been intrigued by Gua Sha for a while now and am keen to give it a try. It's designed to de-puff and sculpt your face while offering a stimulating massage - my hope is that I'll be less Rosie Herdman, more Rosie Huntington-Whiteley after using it!

Sarah Downs, writer

1. Kora Organics Sun-Kissed Glow Body Oil, $92

Since just returning from a blissful week in Bali I’m keen to prolong any hint of a tan for as long as possible. While hopeless in this drab Auckland weather I’m hoping Kora Organics Sun-Kissed Glow Body Oil could enhance a subtle bronzed glow.

2. Sans Ceuticals Activator 7 Body + Hair + Face Oil, $60

It was a tragic occurrence when about a quarter of this liquid gold spilt out of its bottle and into my suitcase on the way back from Bali. I curse my post-massage trance-like state of mind for not closing the cap properly. Still, I can’t live without this Activator 7 Body + Hair + Face Oil from Sans Ceuticals and will be buying another ASAP.

3. RMS Beauty Eye Polish in Metallic Blush, $48

The Viva girls in the office are a constant beauty inspiration for my usual and boring make-up free face. Lately, I’ve spied lots of bright pops of eyeshadow looking pretty fabulous in the office so maybe I’ll start slowly with this easy-to-use RMS beauty eye polish in metallic blush.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

1. Kate Sommerville Got Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm, $65

I love how refreshing this feels in the morning, it is a truly magic product it does exactly what is described!

2. Glossier ‘Haloscope’ Highlighter, $35

I use this product religiously, it gives a natural, dewy glow without being too much.

3. Dr Barbara Sturm Glow Drops, $246

For a natural glow from within, this serum also works as a hydrator and anti-ager.

Lucy Casley, designer

1. Estee Lauder Day Wear Advanced Antioxidant Cream, $102

Having used every last bit of my last Estee Lauder Day Wear cream, giving me a fresh glow throughout the day, my skin is craving more.d!

2. Guerlain Kisskiss Lipstick in 343 Sugar Kiss, $60

Having shied away from the bold lip this winter, I'm bringing back the feature lip to compliment a fun spring wardrobe with this appealing coral shade.

3. Tom Ford Soleil Double Decker Eyeshadow in Golden Peach, $78

I'm lusting over this metallic eyeshadow duo for a night-time shimmer as the evenings get longer.I love a palette with multiple shades of a colour for easier blending.