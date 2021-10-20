5 Simple Ways To Summer-Proof Your Beauty Routine

Photo / Carolyn Haslett for Viva Magazine – Volume Two

While a solid skincare routine should be applicable to all seasons and all climates, there are a couple of changes to consider when transitioning from winter to summer.

Warmer weather brings with it a slew of skincare challenges like breakouts and sun damage, but there are a few simple swaps you can make to adapt your routine for healthy-looking skin all summer long.

Jeuneora Brightening Booster, $55. Photo / Supplied

Level up your vitamin C

Vitamin C is a staple in any skincare routine, but even more so when the beach beckons.

This antioxidant-rich ingredient serves a dual purpose: to brighten the complexion while combatting free radicals and environmental pollution — a must when you're spending much of your time outdoors.

The new Jeuneora Brightening Booster, $55, contains not one but two high-potency forms of vitamin C — 20 per cent stabilised vitamin C solution alongside Kakadu plum extract — to address the appearance of uneven skin tone, dullness, fine lines and wrinkles, while it protects.

These vitamin C sources are cocktailed with hydrolysed hyaluronic acid and a botanically-derived lipid complex for skin that feels hydrated, plump and soothed.

Jeuneora.co.nz

Ellus & Krue is the Hydro Gel Cleanser, $55. Photo / Supplied

Consider gel textures

Its lighter structure and cool-down feeling make gel essential in high-temperature weather.

If you can bear it, ditch your oil-based or cream cleanser for a refreshing and soothing gel-based cleanser that will help keep your skin's moisture barrier intact.

New from Australian skincare newcomer Ellus & Krue is the Hydro Gel Cleanser, $55, a gentle gel cleanser which harnesses the hydrating properties of aloe vera and cucumber to lock in moisture while removing makeup, sunscreen and impurities.

Suitable for all skin types, the lightweight, re-balancing formula is said to work especially well on combination/oily skin types.

Ellusandkrue.com.au

Narciso Rodriguez Eau Ambree Neroli 50ml eau de toilette, $140. Photo / Supplied

Switch out your scent

Sensual, spicy notes can feel out of place when worn in summer.

While heavier, wintry scents are designed to last longer on skin in cooler climes, warmer temperatures can make the scent evaporate much faster, rendering it too strong for a casual soiree.

Lighter, summer-ready scents help capture the ambience of the season, like the new Narciso Rodriguez Eau Ambree Neroli 50ml eau de toilette, $140.

A lighter take on the eau de parfum version that launched earlier this year, the olfaction boasts top notes of frangipani and neroli, which unfolds to a heart of Narciso's signature musk alongside sparkling orange blossom, before amber, cashmeran and cedar burst forth in the dry down.

Available from selected department stores and pharmacies, or Themarket.com

Sisley Paris' Phyto-Teint Nude, $135. Photo / Supplied

Embrace skin tints

Prepare to embrace the beauty of bare skin by opting for lightweight skin tints, tinted moisturisers, BB or CC creams as the mercury rises.

These sheer formulations promise a "your-skin-but-better" finish, and never appear cakey or too matte like their full-coverage cousins.

Sisley Paris' new Phyto-Teint Nude, $135, is a water-infused foundation that naturally perfects the complexion but with a no-makeup feel.

Blurring the line between makeup and skincare, the unique formula looks to a Hydro-Booster skincare complex to attract and retain water in the skin, leaving it looking plump and revitalised while lending a light veil of long-wearing colour.

Available from November 15 from Smith & Caughey's or Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Dove Advanced Care Deodorant, $6. Photo / Supplied

Spray and walk away

For most, deodorant is a year-round necessity, but the tendency to sweat naturally increases in summer.

So, too, does the growth of bacteria in underarms.

The difference between deodorant and antiperspirant is often down to preference — deodorant helps keep the bad, body odour-causing bacteria at bay, while antiperspirant helps control sweat.

The new Dove Advanced Care Deodorant, $6, harnesses Invictus antiperspirant technology alongside moisturising factors for a formula that conditions skin while it combats sweat.

Available in 11 different scents from selected pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide.