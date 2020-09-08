Ruby face mask $25, top $199 and skirt $249. Rubynz.com Model / Matilda Foley from N Model Management. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Stylish Masks, Fresh Sneakers and More Ideas for A Renewed Spring Energy

Match your mask to your outfit, or take a new pair of kicks for a spin

Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020

MATCH YOUR MASK TO YOUR OUTFIT

As we become more confident with the idea of not leaving the house without a face mask, consider the myriad re-usable styles from some of our local fashion designers.

Although many aren't medical grade, they are sufficient enough for general use to keep yourself and others safe.

Jojo Ross face mask $29 and dress POA. Jojoross.com. Photo / Babiche Martens.

It's a good idea to have at least two face masks — this way you'll have a fresh mask if one is in the wash, and they should be washed after every wear.

Because this piece of fabric is touching your face, think about using non-scented laundry detergent if you're sensitive to perfumes, and focus on washing detergents kinder to your mask and skin.

Juliette Hogan face mask $55 and robe $729. Juliettehogan.com. Photo / Babiche Martens

Photos / Babiche Martens. Stylist / Dan Ahwa. Model / Matilda Foley @ N Management. Fashion Assistant / Annabel Dickson.

READ: Dynamic Eye Makeup Looks To Wear With A Facemask

COLOUR THERAPY
Indulge in some colour therapy to elevate your mood

Blue: Stimulates self-responsibility, calmness, intuition and inner-strength. Loulou Studio jumper, $549, from Fabric. Thisisfabric.com

Green: Supports balance, harmony, nature, and acceptance. Sam coffee cup in mint $54. Samdunnceramics.com

Yellow: Increases lightness, intellect, humour and personal power. Deadly Ponies phone case $99. Deadlyponies.com

Red: Enhances physical energy, stamina, and ignites passion and spontaneity. Acqua Di Parma candle, $163, from Smith & Caughey's. Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

STYLISH SNEAKERS FOR MEN AND WOMEN

If you've picked up the habit of leisurely walks and jogs over lockdown and want to take things up a notch with some decent trainers, here are three fresh kicks on our radar.

Women

1. Adidas Ultraboost 20, $290, from Stirling Sports. Stirlingsports.co.nz

2. Asics 4000, $270, from Shoe Science. Shoescience.co.nz

3. Reebok Energylux 2.0 $100. Reebok.co.nz

Men

1. Allbirds Tree Dashers $245. Allbirds.co.nz

2. Nike Pegasus Trail 2 $230. Nike.com

3. Asics GT-4000, $260, from The Athletes Foot. Theathletesfoot.co.nz 

