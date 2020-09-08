Stylish Masks, Fresh Sneakers and More Ideas for A Renewed Spring Energy
Match your mask to your outfit, or take a new pair of kicks for a spin
MATCH YOUR MASK TO YOUR OUTFIT
As we become more confident with the idea of not leaving the house without a face mask, consider the myriad re-usable styles from some of our local fashion designers.
Although many aren't medical grade, they are sufficient enough for general use to keep yourself and others safe.
It's a good idea to have at least two face masks — this way you'll have a fresh mask if one is in the wash, and they should be washed after every wear.
Because this piece of fabric is touching your face, think about using non-scented laundry detergent if you're sensitive to perfumes, and focus on washing detergents kinder to your mask and skin.
Photos / Babiche Martens. Stylist / Dan Ahwa. Model / Matilda Foley @ N Management. Fashion Assistant / Annabel Dickson.
READ: Dynamic Eye Makeup Looks To Wear With A Facemask
COLOUR THERAPY
Indulge in some colour therapy to elevate your mood
Blue: Stimulates self-responsibility, calmness, intuition and inner-strength. Loulou Studio jumper, $549, from Fabric. Thisisfabric.com
Green: Supports balance, harmony, nature, and acceptance. Sam coffee cup in mint $54. Samdunnceramics.com
Yellow: Increases lightness, intellect, humour and personal power. Deadly Ponies phone case $99. Deadlyponies.com
Red: Enhances physical energy, stamina, and ignites passion and spontaneity. Acqua Di Parma candle, $163, from Smith & Caughey's. Smithandcaugheys.co.nz
STYLISH SNEAKERS FOR MEN AND WOMEN
If you've picked up the habit of leisurely walks and jogs over lockdown and want to take things up a notch with some decent trainers, here are three fresh kicks on our radar.
Women
1. Adidas Ultraboost 20, $290, from Stirling Sports. Stirlingsports.co.nz
2. Asics 4000, $270, from Shoe Science. Shoescience.co.nz
3. Reebok Energylux 2.0 $100. Reebok.co.nz
Men
1. Allbirds Tree Dashers $245. Allbirds.co.nz
2. Nike Pegasus Trail 2 $230. Nike.com
3. Asics GT-4000, $260, from The Athletes Foot. Theathletesfoot.co.nz
Discover
Must Reads
- Stylish Masks, Fresh Sneakers and More Ideas for A Renewed Spring Energy
- Eat Your Way To A Better Night's Sleep With These Tips & Tricks
- 17 Joyful Items To Help Inspire Positivity
- Crispy Prosciutto Hasselback Potatoes Recipe
- September Beauty Update: Dewy Skin Essentials, Spring Scents & Store Openings
- From The Viva Archives: Our Favourite Fashion Shoots Around New Zealand