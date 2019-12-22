Singer Bailey Wiley Shares Her Beauty Routine

Musician and new mother, Bailey Wiley. Photo / Supplied

Bailey Wiley will be playing some of the biggest shows of the summer, supporting Fat Freddy’s Drop 10-date New Zealand Summer Record Tour. The soulful singer and new mother is gearing up for gigs around the country as the crowd-pulling band calls on an impressive rotating line-up of support artists. These include JessB, Avantdale Bowling Club, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Chaii and Tunes of I.

Bailey is in action from December 30 at Kerikeri and then again on January 18 at Western Springs, Auckland. At the end of the month she heads south with Fat Freddy’s to play at Black Barn Vineyards in Hawkes Bay, then Christchurch and Queenstown. Find out more about the shows at Fatfreddysdroptours.com

The shows continue what has a been a big time for Bailey, who released a new self-titled EP in mid-2019. The six-track recording showcased her accomplished and collaborative style. As to her personal style, read on.

Beauty ethos

My thoughts are your facial features tell a story. They often let people know who you are and where your from — they are what make you beautiful and unique. With age I’ve learnt to embrace the natural. My ethos is “less is more.” Let people see who you are.

Stage presence

To be an artist means to constantly evolve and be open to new experiences and learnings. I do believe there is a huge pressure when it comes to expectation and relevance in my industry but I have learnt authenticity is key. Don’t worry about the way people perceive you, the way you choose to look should be a reflection of who you are.

Memories of makeup

Going through my grandma’s kit. She worked in musical theatre so you can only imagine the bright and unforgiving colours I was putting together.

Style evolution

I was a late bloomer. It took me a little bit longer to discover who I was as a young woman. Though I’ve always been a tomboy, my favourite look 100 per cent is “casual glam.”. Sport brand heavy with finesse. I’m really animated onstage so it’s important to be comfortable. To wear clothes I can move in, making it easier to connect with the audience.

Bailey on stage. Photo / Supplied

Best work look

I LOVED my self-titled EP shoot. The whole concept and look was fire! Such a true representation of me as an artist in that moment of my career. It was unapologetic and spoke to my music well, right down to the finest details. I’m very proud of that.

Stage v supermarket differences

Yeah I reckon. Some days I’m feeling myself more than others. My appearance is 100 per cent a reflection of my mood and I’m a new mum to a 3-month-old now. So I can’t always put my needs first. But when I’m on stage I try to keep my look cute and consistent! Get in my ‘Bailey Wiley’ performance bag for the shows.

Best beauty trick

I use M.A.C Prep+Prime Transparent Finishing Powder. It stops the makeup from sliding off my face if I sweat on stage. Also I like to keep my hair up and off my face! “Let the audience see you” — something my grandmother taught me.

Everyday routine

I have really sensitive skin and it’s taken me a life-time to find products that work for me. Right now my skin is the best it’s ever been and I’m using these products day and night. ECO Store Coconut soap to wash my face. Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water only if I wear makeup. Environ Moisturising Toner, The Ordinary Rose Hip Seed Oil, Aesop Fabulous Face Oil. And Homey Aloe Vera Eye Gel. Plus Tea Tree Oil if I have any spots.

Some of Bailey's favourite products. Photo / Supplied

Five favourites

1. Aesop Fabulous Facial Oil: Smells delish and my skin loves it.

2. Bondi Sands 1-hour express tanner: Best life hack ever if you haven’t seen the sun.

3. Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue: It’s so light and feels barely there.

4. Elleeplex Advanced Aftercare Formula: Keratin to maintain my lash lifts.

5. Dose & Co [dietary supplement] is my new thing! I love it.

Day-to-night tip

Lip liner

Hair and its care

There is nothing better than a fresh blow wave! This is 100 per cent my favourite pastime. Getting my hair did with home girl Philli at Colleen on K Rd.

Tried and true

I absolutely LOVE Aesop, Trilogy and The Ordinary for Skin Care. Natural oils are the best way to keep my skin fresh and youthful. I adore M.A.C Cosmetics for my performance look. It gives me the coverage I need but my skin can also breath with their products. I can also have a lot of fun and experiment, which I love. SNS on the nails is a godsend.