These Sumptuous Scents Are A Feast For The Senses

Dulce de leche and praline. Crisp green apple and tangy redcurrant. Juicy plum and zesty lime. Cocoa and cardamom.

Expect to see some of these luscious, intoxicating notes surfacing in scent as we move steadily towards the cooler months.

They’re often blended with a base of oud, leather and suede — which can feel heavy and overpowering during summer — but fit right in for autumn.

Yes, the seasonal shift from summer to autumn paves the way for the timely introduction of succulent olfactions that leave lightweight spritzes at the door.

This season’s best of the bunch range from sumptuous gourmands to heady florals and verdant greens brimming with woodsy characteristics.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Legere 80ml eau de parfum, $218

