These Sumptuous Scents Are A Feast For The Senses
Sink your teeth into these six new sensory delights that herald delectable notes ranging from spicy to citrus to sweet
Dulce de leche and praline. Crisp green apple and tangy redcurrant. Juicy plum and zesty lime. Cocoa and cardamom.
Expect to see some of these luscious, intoxicating notes surfacing in scent as we move steadily towards the cooler months.
They’re often blended with a base of oud, leather and suede — which can feel heavy and overpowering during summer — but fit right in for autumn.
Yes, the seasonal shift from summer to autumn paves the way for the timely introduction of succulent olfactions that leave lightweight spritzes at the door.
This season’s best of the bunch range from sumptuous gourmands to heady florals and verdant greens brimming with woodsy characteristics.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Legere 80ml eau de parfum, $218
What it is: A lighter, softer take on the original Good Girl scent, showcased in a midnight-blue iteration on Carolina Herrera’s iconic stiletto heel bottle.
Fragrance family: Gourmand
What it smells like: Top notes of ylang-ylang, mandarin orange, bergamot and lemon, a heart of jasmine, tuberose, orange blossom and Bulgarian rose, and a base of dulce de leche, tonka bean, praline, cinnamon, sandalwood, amber, cashmirwood, musk, patchouli and cedar.
Where to get it: Available from selected department stores and pharmacies.
Abel Odor Green Cedar 50ml eau de parfum, $225
What it is: Fragrance with the feel-good factor is what sets Abel Odor’s sensual olfactions apart, with the arrival of each newbie marking a fresh opportunity to give back to charities across the globe. Green Cedar follows suit, with one per cent of its revenue helping support the Plastic Soup Foundation — a non-profit organisation which fights plastic pollution in our oceans.
Fragrance family: Woody
What it smells like: Top notes of magnolia and cardamom, a heart of cypriol (a herbaceous plant) and guaiac wood, drying down to a base of Texas Atlas mountain cedar.
Where to get it: Available online from NZ.abelodor.com.
Narciso Rodriguez Musc Noir 100ml eau de parfum, $225
What it is: Imagined by perfumer Sonia Constant, this mysterious olfaction looks to a darker, richer musk than Narciso Rodriguez’s original Pure Musc, this time with a deeper sensuality that makes a bold statement.
Fragrance family: Musk
What it smells like: Top notes of luscious plum, a heart of heliotrope, musk, white cedar and rose, and a leathery suede dry drown.
Where to get it: Coming soon to selected department stores and pharmacies.
Jo Malone London Blossoms Collection Yellow Hibiscus 100ml cologne, $244
What it is: Every year, Jo Malone London unveils its newest menagerie of scents to comprise its limited-edition Blossoms collection. New for 2021 is
the fragrance maker’s Yellow Hibiscus cologne and cologne intense with Red Hibiscus. Unexpected, colourful and joyful, these two floral olfactions are flanked by returning favourites Frangipani Flower and Nashi Blossom, alongside a Silk Blossom diffuser and Nectarine Blossom & Honey Body Mist.
Fragrance family: Floral
What it smells like: Tropical top notes of yellow hibiscus in bloom, dewy rose and a slice of lime for extra juiciness.
Where to get it: Available from March 15 from Jo Malone London’s Britomart boutique and selected department stores.
Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Rose 75ml eau de toilette, $150
What it is: A vibrant, sparkling scent that delivers an uplifting sense of freedom to the wearer.
Fragrance family: Floral
What it smells like: Top notes of crisp green apple, juicy mandarin and tangy redcurrant, a heart of succulent white peach, alongside a floral bouquet of creamy magnolia petals and majestic rose (a blend of rose centifolia super-essence and rose absolute), and a base of soft musk, sandalwood and white woods.
Where to get it: Available from March 22 from selected department stores and pharmacies.
Tom Ford Tubereuse Nue 50ml eau de parfum, $530
What it is: The newest floral scent to be added to Tom Ford’s Private Blend collection, bottled in the house’s signature chess piece-shaped vessel.
Fragrance family: Floral
What it smells like: Top notes of Szechuan pepper, jasmine and lily, a heart of tuberose absolute, cocoa, styrax (a small tree native to Asia which yields white flowers) and benzoin (a tree resin derived from styrax), and a base of suede, musk, oud and tonka.
Where to get it: Available from selected department stores.