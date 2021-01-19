Six Spa Treatments That Evoke That ‘Holiday’ Feeling

The saddest thing about a summer holiday is its inevitable end.

Though we’ve been lucky enough to experience the fullness of a Kiwi summer (thanks to the freedom afforded to us by our quick-thinking Prime Minister), returning to work often feels like more of an abrupt jolt than a smooth transition.

Banish summertime sadness with our picks of Auckland’s most blissful treatments — some swift enough to squeeze in during your lunch hour — or take a holiday from everyday life with a full day of pampering at a countryside retreat.

Whether you’re in search of a renewed sense of calm, want to restore your holiday glow or clear some bad juju, these six Auckland spas will let you experience everything from a soak in a clifftop coconut milk bath, reclining in a cave made entirely from Himalayan salt, or freezing the visible signs of ageing in their tracks (literally).

Reiki Healing at Love By Olivia

Cluttered inbox getting you down? Find your zen at Love By Olivia. A well-timed pivot saw The Raw Kitchen founder Olivia Scott switch from holistic nutrition to healing, and now the qualified reiki therapist has opened her own studio.