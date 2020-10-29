The Benefits Of Bakuchiol - Nature's Answer To Retinol

Skin too sensitive for retinol? Consider bakuchiol as your option B for your vitamin A.

Retinol has long been considered as the gold standard anti-ageing ingredient, able to combat everything from fine lines and wrinkles to uneven skin tone, but bakuchiol is the hot new ingredient being touted as its natural alternative.

Today, the plant-derived ingredient is popping up in everything from oils and serums to moisturisers and night creams.

Locally, Trilogy, Glow Lab, Emma Lewisham and Skinfood are among the New Zealand brands who have cottoned on to the benefits of bakuchiol, each having formulated facial oils or booster treatments to blend with your moisturiser or serum.

WHAT IS IT?

Bakuchiol (pronounced “buh-koo-chee-all") is found in the seeds and leaves of the babchi plant, which is native to India and Sri Lanka.

The plant extract has long been used in Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine for its ability to treat a host of skin conditions including rashes and hyperpigmentation.

The babchi plant also produces bakuchi seed oil and babchi oil, which also contain some bakuchiol but not at the right concentration you’d need to see any benefits to skin. With this in mind, look out for bakuchiol by name when checking out a product’s ingredients list.

WHAT DOES IT DO?

A 2014 study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science found that bakuchiol offers similar collagen-boosting properties as retinol, and works to significantly improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, elasticity, firmness and sun damage.

Like many other plant-derived ingredients, bakuchiol is a powerful antioxidant which helps to protect the skin from free radical damage and oxidative stress.

The aforementioned study also revealed that using 0.5 per cent bakuchiol over a 12-week period significantly dark spots by inhibiting the production of melanin in the skin.

Bakuchiol boasts antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it an excellent option for eliminating acne-causing bacteria and reducing swelling in acne-prone skin.

BAKUCHIOL V RETINOL

While the anti-ageing effects of both ingredients on skin are similar, the ingredients are structurally different.

Retinol can cause irritation for those with sensitive skin, including peeling, redness, dryness and sun sensitivity, with most people having to slowly increase frequency and percentage over time.

Bakuchiol, on the other hand, has none of the adverse side effects that can deter people from trying retinol.

WHO IS IT FOR?

Those concerned with the effects of ageing will benefit from incorporating bakuchiol into their skincare regime, but it’s particularly good for anyone with sensitive skin, or those wanting to switch out their skincare for natural alternatives.

Many brands claim it is safe for use during pregnancy, but considering most cosmetics aren’t actually tested on pregnant women, there’s no way of definitively knowing if it is pregnancy-friendly or not.

HOW TO USE IT?

Bakuchiol has earned a reputation in skincare circles for being kinder to skin than its chemical counterpart, meaning you can use bakuchiol in the morning as well as at night.

It layers well with other acids and anti-acne ingredients (benzoyl peroxide being one of them), so you can use these together without fear of damaging your skin or lessening a product’s efficacy.

Discover our picks of bakuchiol skincare products to try now.

