Treat Your Body From Top To Toe With These Skincare Products

Whether hardworking multi-taskers or targeted treatments, the new wave of body-care products look to a mix of active ingredients and botanical extracts to address all manner of skin concerns.

A growing awareness of the delicacy of the neck and decollete has resulted in a number of anti-ageing creams and serums launch to market that are designed specifically for use on this area.

In tech, gadgets that tone and refine skin texture in the comfort of your home are gaining a cult following, while skincare ingredients previously used for face only have filtered through to body care too. Discover our winning body-care picks below.

1. Clarins Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert $110

If minimising the appearance of dimpled skin is top priority this side of summer, then look to Clarins’ contouring skin treatment, which uses quince leaf extract to target the three main causes responsible for the appearance of cellulite.

2. La Mer The Neck and Decollete Concentrate $450

Keep your neck and deck in check with La Mer’s newest offering — a plumping treatment balm that promises to lift and firm the skin. The secret lies in La Mer’s cell-renewing Miracle Broth, said to stimulate collagen and elastin production.

3. Codage Paris Baume Exfoliant Exfoliating Balm $70

Certainly not your average body scrub, Codage’s well-appointed scrub sees large sugar particles and delicate rice grains combine to polish skin to perfection. Oily in texture, this exfoliant is enriched with macadamia oil and shea butter to leave skin feeling velvety soft.

4. Nu Face Nu Body $668

Sitting on the “investment” end of the spectrum comes the Nu Body device from beauty gadget brand Nu Face. The Nu Body is an at-home micro-current device that helps tone skin while improving uneven skin texture and combatting the visible signs of ageing. Five minutes per day is said to be all that’s needed for the low-level currents to work magic on limbs, just remember to apply a mask-like layer of the brand’s gel primer before you begin.

5. The Chemistry Brand Retin-Oil For Body $44

No doubt you’re familiar with the benefits of including retinol in your facial skincare regime, and now The Chemistry Brand’s retinoid complex applies the same principles to bodycare. This dry body oil targets scars, stretch marks, dehydration, discolouration and uneven skin texture, leaving skin feeling nourished, protected and plumped.

6. Sisley Phytobuste + Decollete Intensive Firming Bust Compound $370

If preserving the beauty of your bust is a must, then try Sisley’s firming compound, which is targeted at this fragile and delicate area. Oat seed extracts work to smooth the decollete for immediate toning, while the firming Phyto-Complex improves skin elasticity and gravity defiance. Shea butter, sunflower oil and vegetable-derived glycerin work to moisturise, nourish and beautify the skin.

7. Dermalogica Thermafoliant Body Scrub $82

As one-quarter of Dermalogica’s reimagined Body Collection, this dual-action, warming body exfoliant contains Indian bamboo stem to refine and brighten skin, while papain (derived from papaya) and lactic acid combine to buff away dead skin cells. The result is skin that glows with radiance and boosted brightness. On counters from October 21.

8. Joanna Vargus Ritual Brush $65

Dry body brushing has come to the fore in recent years for its ability to help invigorate the lymphatic system and boost collagen production. For best results, use a dry body brush such as Joanna Vargus’ Ritual Brush daily before bathing: begin at your toes and use long sweeping movements towards the heart to stimulate circulation. The long handle is a must for those hard-to-reach areas.

9. Yuni Beauty Gliding Light Illuminating Multi-purpose Body Balm $39

Smooth on this multi-purpose balm after shaving for legs that glow with a healthy sheen. Kukui seed oil and shea butter also offer a hit of hydration to cheekbones, lips, hair tips and chronically dry areas of the body like elbows, knees and ankles. Plus the balm formulation makes an excellent travel companion — without the risk of it spilling all through your checked luggage.

10. Votary Hydrating Body Oil — Bergamot and Mandarin $149

Lift your #shelfie game and give post-winter skin a much needed hydration boost with this no-nasties oil treatment. The contents of this amber-hued bottle include macadamia, sea buckthorn and rosehip oils, vitamin E and natural salicylic acid to restore moisture to dry skin on elbows, knees and ankles, leaving fresh and glossy skin in its place.

11. Alpha-H Clear Skin Daily Face & Body Wash $52

Keep pesky body acne at bay with Alpha-H’s antibacterial gel cleanser. Purifying tea tree, thyme and eucalyptus extract work to soothe and cleanse skin all over the body.

12. Revision Skincare Nectifirm $165

Specially targeted to improve the skin tone of the neck, decollete and stomach, this cream contains a powerful blend of peptides, ceramides and antioxidants to reduce crepeyness and uneven skin texture.

13. Sothys Amber & Myrhh Escape Shower Foam $50

Date oil extract is the active ingredient responsible for the ultra-soft and comfortable skin that results from on-boarding this luxurious shower foam as your new bathing buddy. Aromatic notes of amber and myrrh ignite the senses.