Beauty On A Budget: Team Viva's Favourite Supermarket Buys

While the days of frequenting our favourite beauty counters or department stores are currently on hold, it doesn't mean our beauty routines need to come to a grinding halt.

The supermarket shelves offer a plethora of ultra-affordable options that work just as well as some of their pricier counterparts.

You won't be privy to the same level of in-store expertise as you browse these budget beauty buys, but you will find formulas offered by mass market brands that still undergo rigorous testing and clinical trials to prove their efficacy. And that's gotta be a good thing.

Accessible price points mean you can sample a couple of products without having to part with your life savings, too.

So, when you do run low on the essentials and the supermarket beauty aisle beckons, look to brands like Maybelline, Cetaphil, Nivea and Ethique to fit the bill.

Read on for the best supermarket beauty buys according to the Viva team, below.

Ethique Frizz Wrangler Bar Shampoo, $22

"I'm a dedicated bar shampoo user, appreciating the sustainability factor, clutter minimisation, and the fact it feels better for my hair. I regularly buy Ethique, among other brands, and appreciate that it is available at supermarkets." — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Batiste Dry Shampoo, $12

Confession: I'm in a long-term relationship. We first met when I was in my mid-teens, and I've never been tempted to stray since. Always there for me on the bad days, and good for a little lift on the good days. I'm talking, of course, about Batiste Dry Shampoo — an essential for a gal with oily roots and dry ends like me. I'll use it at least twice a week (any more than this and it tends to build up on my scalp) to extend the time between washes or to make a blow dry last a few extra days. I'm not scent loyal (tropical is probably my least favourite, however) but this stuff really works. — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Cetaphil Body Lotion Moisturising Cream for Dry, Sensitive Skin, $14, and Cetaphil Facial Cleanser Gentle Skin, $23

"This is a great body moisturiser during those dry winter months. Its rich and soothing formula is formulated without fragrance or irritants, meaning its gentle on sensitive, stressed out skin. Even though it's thick, it absorbs nicely, leaving skin feeling soft and hydrated. I also like Cetaphil's Face Cleanser — which manages to cleanse and remove makeup without drying out my face. A small miracle." — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Nivea Gentle Facial Scrub Refreshing, $14

"I’m of the opinion that cleanser doesn’t spend much time on your skin so shouldn’t require a home-loan to afford. While I tend to use my “fancy” cleanser in the mornings, ironically I feel I need something more heavy-duty (yet still gentle) to wash makeup off at night. And this simple exfoliating cleanser does the job." —Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara in Blackest Black, $27

"My mum and I couldn't be more different when it comes to our beauty preferences (she's a drier skin type and prefers sheer coverage foundation, while I'm an combination/oily gal who likes a flawless, full-coverage base), but I've never seen her so excited to buy a mascara as she was after seeing me wearing this TikTok viral one from Maybelline. It lengthens, separates and volumises in just one swipe, and stays exactly where you put it all day without flaking, smudging or falling out. It's so good it's knocked my other favourite formula off its perch." — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Pears Soap Bar, $3

"I love the smell and texture of the Pears Soap Bar — also great is its cheap and cheerful hand and body wash. As a design nerd, there's something about the simple and classic packaging that I am also a sucker for." — Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Schick Hydro Silk Razor Touch Up, $9

"In lieu of dermaplaning in-clinic, I've turned to Schick's chic facial razors to bid adieu to any baby hairs lingering on my face. It's another TikTok trend gone viral, where you position the blade at a 45-degree angle and use short, downward strokes over the facial contours to gently shave off downy hairs and remove the top layer of skin (it doubles as a light exfoliation treatment). When I do it myself at home, I make sure I pull my skin taught in the opposite direction while shaving downwards to ensure I don't slip and nick my skin. The benefits of facial shaving include better permeability of your skincare, and makeup that glides on more easily. And if you're worried hair will grow back thicker and darker, I can assure you it doesn't." — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor