Supermodel & Entrepreneur Elle Macpherson Shares Her Favourite Things About Summer

Viva beauty writer Ash Cometti chatted to Elle ahead of her appearance at last week's NZ Fashion Week Gala

By Ashleigh Cometti

There's a lot to love about summer.

No one knows this more than Elle 'The Body' Macpherson, who has spent the past 37 years making a name for herself in both the modelling and business worlds.

The tanned, leggy 'bronde' now splits her time between her Miami home and Perth, where the headquarters for her wellness brand Welleco is located.

Viva's Ash Cometti spoke to the quinessential summer babe while visiting Auckland for the inaugural NZ Fashion Week Gala.

Share this:

Print this article