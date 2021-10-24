Makeup Influencer Tania Kwok's Bold Strokes

Tania wears JPalm shirt and jacket, and Wilbur Hsu necklaces. Photo / Hohua Ropate Kurene

When local makeup enthusiast Tania Kwok isn't sharing her intricate and artistic makeup looks with her growing fan-base on social media, she's completing her Bachelor of Science (Hons) in physiology.

Amassing 169,000 followers on Instagram (@luciphyrr), Tania's vivid line work, vibrant colour choices and whimsical designs are rendered across the blank canvas of her face with a steady hand.

Whether it is highlighter yellow eye shadow with a metallic pigment, a fantasy visage painted in multiple shades of blue, or a washed-out puzzle motif in a kaleidoscope of pastels, Tania's imagination roams free when it comes to her passion for makeup artistry.

As for her approach to fashion, she confesses to adhere to an all-black rule on most days, a colour she feels comfortable wearing if only to let the rainbow brights applied to her face to make its impact felt.

Where did your passion for makeup come from?

Since I was a young child, I have been a bit of a tomboy with a passion for art. I think this heavily influenced the development of makeup as a hobby in my early teens — it was a combination of creative expression and exploring femininity. Makeup played a big role in how I presented my femininity but now, my passion for makeup is mostly for creative expression.

What does the power of creative freedom mean to you?

I think the power of creative freedom is what makes any art worthwhile. It gives permission to unabashedly be yourself, it is everything in art.

Tell us about this makeup look in particular and why it represents the type of work you do.

This look features sleek graphic lines accented with shaped eyeshadow in a primary colour scheme. These techniques are largely seen in makeup looks I create; I’ve always been drawn to simple yet impactful uses of shapes and lines. I am also drawn to bold colour schemes, my favourites include primary colours and black and white.

Seen in this look, and many others I have produced, I tend to utilise my own facial architecture when putting down lines. I think this flatters my face but more importantly, it also makes it easier to achieve symmetry.

Perhaps it is knowing that my work will be on the internet for anybody to see or perhaps I really am just a perfectionist, but I spend an ample amount of time making my work look as symmetrical as possible.

Photo / Hohua Ropate Kurene

What is the best piece of creative advice anyone has ever given to you?

Take a break.

As someone who loves wearing black, what about the colour do you love?

Black is timeless. Bold and subtle at the same time, I will never get tired of it. Black goes well with anything and everything, anyone and everyone. To me, it is the most versatile colour and it has never failed me, I truly feel best when I am wearing all black.

What music do you listen to and what songs are on heavy rotation when you are working on your face?

There are two types of people: people that sort their music into playlists and those that don’t. I am the latter; I tend to dump every song I like into my song library so the music I put on when I am working on my face is just everything I am enjoying at that moment. Some of the artists that are consistently in my library are Puma Blue, Shygirl and COBRAH.

Who are some of your personal creative idols, or people you admire for their creativity?

My personal creative idols are creatives that are fully emersed in doing their own thing. I love finding creatives that have a distinct style, that have mastered a certain media or show a great amount of care and precision in their work.

My favourite creatives are @esantoinette, @geminiblush, @jaydecoxon, @leena_cho, @raincornelius, @a1jewel0310 and I could go on.

A shortened version of this interview was published in Viva Magazine – Volume Five

