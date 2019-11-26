The Best Christmas Candles To Add Festive Ambience To Your Home

The Boy Smells Cedar Stack candle is a wonderfully woodsy scent. Photo / @boy__smells Instagram

Play up the party mood with candles guaranteed to add sparkle to interiors. This season colourful twists on traditional Christmas home fragrances are bringing a more contemporary edge. They are redolent of sunny southern summers as much as snowy northern winters, evoking aromas of rosé bubbles ahead of mulled wine, fresh berries rather than plum puddings, and sea breezes instead of pine forests.

Traditionalists will still find their favourite fragrances — mine is Jo Malone Pine & Eucalyptus which I light up from December 1 — but in the spirit of Antipodean celebrations we’re branching out with some fresh suggestions. If you want to up the tropical vibes as the weather warms, add the likes of coconut, lime, sea salt and jasmine notes to your not-so-strictly Christmas selections.

Glasshouse Christmas Cheer candle $60. Photo / Supplied

1. Glasshouse Christmas Cheer candle $60

Pavlova was the jumping off point for this Australian-made candle which explains why it has passionfruit rather than kiwifruit among its fragrance notes. It’s made zesty and sweet with lemon myrtle and vanilla and comes in trippy Christmas Dreamscapes packaging. From Redcurrent, Peter Alexander and selected department stores including Smith & Caughey’s.

Living Light Noel candle $50. Photo / Supplied

2. Living Light Noel candle $50

This hand-poured candle comes from an artisan maker of 20 years standing, based in Golden Bay. It brings together aromas of the ripe berries that grow in the Nelson region with citrus fruits and hints of sweet mulling spices. From Isabel Harris, Newmarket or for stockists nationwide see Livinglight.co.nz

Scullys Red Fig & Vanilla Room candle $30. Photo / Supplied

3. Scullys Red Fig & Vanilla Room candle $30

Luscious red fig and vanilla are blended in a fruity, spicy, musky mix well suited to perfuming the dining room on a warm evening. There’s a room spray as well from this well-established New Zealand firm. From selected Life pharmacies, details see Scullysnz.com

The Aromatherapy Company’s Rose Prosecco mini candle $15. Photo / Supplied

4. The Aromatherapy Company’s Rose Prosecco mini candle $15

Add some sparkle with this effervescent little number, rimmed in glitter. Other Festive Favours candles include Sugar Plum and Xmas Pud, making these votives ideal table companions for drinks and desserts. From Farmers, or for stockists see Thearomatherapycompany.co.nz

Ashley & Co The Caroler Waxed Perfume candle $55. Photo / Supplied

5. Ashley & Co The Caroler Waxed Perfume candle $55

Founder Jackie Ashley wanted to create a candle to encourage people to take a moment. “It will blend in sweetly to one’s surrounds and festivities on this side of the world, or the other,” she says. Breathe deeply and inhale tart citrus and flowering orris atop cedarwood and white musk. Find stockists at Ashleyandco.co/stockists

Jo Malone London Orange Bitters Home Candle $115. Photo / Supplied

6. Jo Malone London Orange Bitters Home Candle $115

Refreshingly aromatic, this would set the scene beautifully for imbibing a social gin or two. For those who want to splash out, Jo Malone London makes a limited availability luxury candle, $795, also with orange notes but sweeter and mellower in mood, thanks to an amber afterglow. Jomalone.co.nz

Ecoya’s Wild Strawberry Frosé Madison Jar candle $55. Photo / Supplied

7. Ecoya’s Wild Strawberry Frosé Madison Jar candle $55

This is one of several Christmas candles we’ve clocked with booze-infused inspiration. If summer slushies are your thing you’ll love this fruity cocktail treat which comes with a rose-gold candle lid. Fragrance available in a mini diffuser and tea lights also. Ecoya.co.nz

Boy Smells Cedar Stack holiday season candle $58. Photo / Supplied

8. Boy Smells Cedar Stack holiday season candle $58

Dressed up in a matte red glass tumbler for Santa season, this woodsy number would be good to breathe in after the barbecue. It combines cedarwood chips and dried tobacco slightly smoked with bay leaf and crushed peppercorn. From Mecca stores, see Meccabeauty.co.nz

Cire Trudon L’eteignoir Cylindrical Wick Hook $60. Photo / Supplied

9. Cire Trudon L’eteignoir Cylindrical Wick Hook $60

Wick flickers like this are designed to extinguish a candle quickly without causing smoking. First hook the wick into the hot wax to extinguish its flame and then quickly pull it upright to allow trimming before it is lit again later. From World stores, Worldbrand.co.nz

Diptyque Holiday Candle Set $185. Photo / Supplied

10. Diptyque Holiday Candle Set $185

The themes of these candles are Luck, Harmony and Protection with illustrations to match and scents that range from spicy bouquets, to aromatic woods and amber floral. The trio is boxed for discerning giving or these votive candles can be bought individually for $63 or full sized for $118 each. Meccabeauty.co.nz

11. Diptyque Wick Trimmer $49

Regular candle users know that a well-trimmed wick is a must. Make it easy with a purpose-designed device. This one is 100 per cent steel and designed to snip the wick to optimal length for clean burning without bending. Pair it with a matching candle snuffer for that hard to buy for person who seems to have everything. Meccabeauty.co.nz

Matakana Botanicals Limited Edition Christmas Candle $40. Photo / Supplied

12. Matakana Botanicals Limited Edition Christmas Candle $40

This candle helps raise money for the Alzheimer’s Foundation as a son’s tribute to his mother. This year the seasonal release has been given a smart new look in black and gold, but retains the enticing spicy and berry scent first created by Mrs Colyn Devereux more than 25 years ago. Her son Danvers Devereux has added to the family expertise with a range of other scents in botanical skincare. From Matakanabotanicals.co.nz

Downlights Marshmallow Puff candle $40. Photo / Supplied

13. Downlights Marshmallow Puff candle $40

Downlights is a social enterprise providing work for young people with Down syndrome or disabilities. It’s also the maker of smart candles, thanks to assistance from the established Illumina maker. Sales of the ranges which also come in vintage-look cut glass vessels raise funds to expand opportunities. Find out more at Downlightsnz.com

Cire Trudon Gabriel Candle $169. Photo / Supplied

14. Cire Trudon Gabriel Candle $169

Each year French maker Cire Trudon dresses up its Christmas faithfuls and some of its most popular other candles in foiled seasonal finery in varying shades. Gabriel caught our eye this year, being a gentle and sophisticated choice. With notes of leather, cashmere wood, and candied chestnuts, it’s ideal for cosying up by the tree. Worldbrand.co.nz

Essano French Pear & Vanilla $25. Photo / Supplied

15. Essano French Pear & Vanilla $25

Savvy supermarket shoppers will be pleased to know that Essano is again doing candles for Christmas giving, with the addition this year of a smart gold lid to the glass jars. These are well perfumed and well-priced and made of natural soy in this rich aroma and two sweetly fresh other scents. Diffusers are $25. From New World, Countdown and Pak ‘n’ Save.

Miller Road White Mistletoe candle $59. Photo / Supplied

16. Miller Road White Mistletoe candle $59

Suit you décor with the choice of a chrome silver or gold vessel for either of Miller Road’s Christmas candles, traditional pine and this yummy gourmand mix of lemon, almond paste, milky notes, nutmeg, vanilla cream and sandalwood. From Devonport boutique or (until Christmas) a pop-up store within Westfield Newmarket or see Millerroad.co.nz