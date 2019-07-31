The Latest Hair Tools To Help You Achieve Salon Style At Home

Photo / @ghdhair

A young woman with long, glossy dark hair steps up to talk at the local launch of a much-vaunted hairdryer. It’s not swishy styles, but air flows and heat testing that this appropriately well-coiffed Mexican engineer is on about. From a team headquartered in England — where half the company’s staff are fellow engineers — her job focus is delivering enhanced design and optimised performance.

So say most companies of their products but when the company in question is Dyson Ltd — the industrial design powerhouse of billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson — then interest in the tech talk is understandably high.

The styling tips of top New Zealand hairdresser Michael Beel also play well to the crowd of beauty writers, but mostly we want to play with the tools on display.

This launch in Auckland comes several years after Dyson’s rethink of the hair dryer debuted overseas. But it’s the more recent and versatile Dyson Air Wrap device that will really test what local consumers are willing to pay in pursuit of a halo of hair. This expensive all-in-one option is in contrast to other recent brand launches focusing more on hair tools with a specific function. What you’ll go for will depend on your time and tolerance for styling — as well as your budget — but here’s a look at the latest.

Dyson Air Wrap Styler $849. Photo / Supplied

Dyson Air Wrap Styler $849

Part-dryer part-styler, this comes with hatbox of accessories. A pre-styling dryer uses a fast and diffused airflow to get hair damp dry, before you switch to either curling barrels or smoothing or volumising brush attachments. The standout feature is how jets of air wrap hair around a barrel without your needing to twist and turn it. Dyson.co.nz

Remington Infinite Protect Straightener $230. Photo / Supplied

Remington Infinite Protect Straightener $230

This brand has a strong consumer electrical heritage and makes good quality dryers and styling devices that cost less than those from brands that pitch themselves as hair industry professional standard. For home use, this styler from the Infinite Protect range is an upgrade on standard models, with improved sensors for heat control. Micro-conditioners in the styler coating further guard hair against damage from repeated heat styling. From Noel Leeming and Remington.co.nz

FOR TRAVEL

Ghd Travel Dryer $119. Photo / Supplied

Ghd Travel Dryer $119

Good news for frequent flyers, this travel hair dryer with universal voltage is back on the market. Formerly only available as a limited edition item, this small-sized device has plenty of power, so leaves hotel dryers for dust. At 422g, it’s half the weight of the standard Ghd air dryer, yet has 70 per cent of the power. Its fold-up handle means extra space in your case should you wish to take styling tools too. From selected salons and Ghdhair.com/nz

Cloud 9 Micro Iron $190. Photo / Supplied

Cloud 9 Micro Iron $190

This ceramic straightener is 15.5cm long and weighs 350g, well short of the full-sized model. With its smaller plates it won’t suit those with long, thick hair, but if you have a cropped style or use an iron mostly for tidy-ups this travel tool could even double as an everyday option. The size allows you to get in close, making it handy for controlling loose pieces from an updo. The plates are cushioned, it comes with a heat guard and there’s no skimping on the technology that has made the bigger Cloud 9 model styler a sound selection. From selected salons, including Loxys.co.nz