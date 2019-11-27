The Most Covetable Beauty Advent Calendars To Buy This Christmas 

DIPTYQUE ADVENT CALENDAR, $689

This is one beauty advent that’s been so popular it’s already sold out online. But after spying the 25 little pleasures that are hidden inside, we agree that it’s worth the trip in-store. Tree decorations, miniature candles, eau de parfum and eau de toilette fragrance samples, perfumed skin stickers, shower oil, face oil and rich butter make waking up every morning in the lead up to Christmas even more of a joy. A limited edition full-size candle is the piece de resistance, ready for opening come December 25. Available in store from Mecca.

This starry-eyed gift from M.A.C is chock-full of makeup must-haves. Photo / Supplied

M.A.C STARS FOR DAYS ADVENT CALENDAR – STARRING YOU, $365

If you’re wanting a little extra ‘wow’ factor from your 2019 advent calendar, then look no further than M.A.C’s starry-eyed offering. This 24-piece gift set includes six mini lipsticks, two mini and two full-sized Lipglasses, Prep + Prime Lip, five eyeshadows, three mini pigments, one clear Brow Set, a purple star-shaped keychain, as well as samples of Strobe Cream, Cleanse Off Oil, Prep + Prime Natural Radiance. All 24 M.A.C treats come housed in a dazzling purple star-shaped box that will add a bit of pizzazz to your vanity come December.

From makeup to skincare, 24 Days Of Clinique has it all. Photo / Supplied

MITA BLOCKBUSTER HAIR ACCESSORIES ADVENT CALENDAR, $25

Surprise and delight little ones with this sweet alternative to advent calendars of the chocolate variety. Tear open each window to reveal 55 Christmas-themed hair accessories — from snag-free hair ties to sparkly metal hair clips, festive bows and red fluffy scrunchies. See Lifepharmacy.co.nz.

This hair-themed calender is ideal for kids. Photo / Supplied

24 DAYS OF CLINIQUE, $169

Pretty in pink and packed full of skincare and makeup goodies, this discovery set from Clinique houses sample sizes of the brand’s best-selling skincare, lip colour and fragrance collection. Sample sizes have always been an excellent option for those willing to dip their toes in a brand’s offering without shelling out big bucks for full-sized products, so anyone wanting to dabble in a new range will have a complete run of Clinique’s stable — including Viva beauty writer Ash Cometti’s favourites Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator and Take The Day Off Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips. Available from selected Clinique doors.

The Body Shop's Deluxe Advent Calendar is filled with festive goodies. Photo / Supplied

THE BODY SHOP DELUXE ADVENT CALENDAR, $259

The Body Shop first launched its beauty advent calendars 16 years ago, and they’re keeping up the tradition. This year, cruelty-free beauty obsessives have their pick of three beauty advent calendars to suit all budgets, and are sure to enjoy poring over 25 days of treats and challenges to help make the world a better place. Comprising full-sized products from the realms of skincare, body care, makeup and fragrance, the super festive Deluxe Advent Calendar includes The Body Shop’s best-sellers — including the Shea Nourishing Body Butter and Strawberry Shower Gel among others. Visit Thebodyshop.co.nz.

Every woman dreams of spying Jo Malone London's bumper advent calendar under the tree on December 1. Photo / Supplied

JO MALONE LONDON ADVENT CALENDAR, $795

Housed in a decorative dolls house in Jo Malone London’s signature cream and black packaging, this advent calendar boasts 24 doors that open to reveal a series of scented treats. Popular fragrances like Blackberry & Bay, English Pear & Freesia, Velvet Rose & Oud, Myrrh & Tonka, Peony & Blush Suede, Nectarine Blossom & Honey, Sweet Almond & Macaroon (last year’s Christmas release) and newbie Bronze Wood & Leather come in mini cologne, mini candle, bath oil and body crème form. Priced at $795, it’s certainly an investment, but if you’re a long-time Jo Malone London devotee we’re sure it’ll pay dividends in the happiness stakes. See Jomalone.co.nz.

Countdown to Christmas with Natio's best-sellers. Photo / Supplied

NATIO 12 DAYS GIFT SET, $99

Pre-Christmas ditties aside, you’ll be singing yourself happy this silly season if you’re counting down to the big day with Natio’s beauty advent calendar. Count down from mid-December onwards and from behind each numbered door you’ll collate a complete makeup set including lip liner, lip crayon, volumising mascara, eye pencil, nail colour, two lip balms, foundation sponge, two lip colours, pencil sharpener and blush. And not a partridge in sight. See Natio.com.au.

CLARINS HOLIDAY ADVENT CALENDAR, $150

Containing 12 of Clarins top-rated products, this limited edition set is a must for those pursuing glowing skin and impactful makeup looks this party season. Start and end your night with your pick of skin-perfecting makeup including Clarins’ Instant Concealer or Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch, and leave skin feeling hydrated and soft post-party with Clarins’ Gentle Foaming Cleanser or Hydra Essential Moisturizing Eye Mask, among others. Available exclusively from Smith & Caugheys.

SEPHORA COLLECTION FROSTED PARTY ADVENT CALENDAR, $75

Inside this ski slope-themed box is 24 makeup, bath, skincare and accessories from Sephora to help you countdown to the big man’s arrival. Behind each little penguin lives an array of Sephora’s best-sellers, including its Cream Lip Stain, Colorful Clip-On Eyeshadow, Express Nail Polish Remover Wipes, Fizzing Star For The Bath, Melting Shower Jelly, Shea Lip Mask and Nail Stencils. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The only downside? You’ll have to be added to the waitlist to get your hands on one. Visit Sephora.nz

ELEMIS 12 DAYS OF BEAUTY, $249

Offer skin some much-needed hydration during the silly season with this 12-piece advent calendar from natural skincare brand Elemis. Free from artificial colours, parabens, SLS, SLES, DEA and mineral oil, every best-selling Elemis product in this kit is designed to restore skin to its dewy best, including the Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream and Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. See Meccabeauty.co.nz

Inject a little festive cheer to your makeup bag with Mecca Max's high-impact offering. Photo / Supplied

MECCA MAX BEAUTY WITHIN ADVENT CALENDAR, $66

This true-to-its-name advent calendar holds 12 mini Mecca Max must-haves — think bronzer, blush and highlighter duo, illuminator, eyeshadow, lip jelly, cream shadow, liquid shadow, lip stain, lip gloss, lip crayon, eye pencil and brow gel. Plus, these cruelty-free and vegan clutch-friendly minis are perfect for popping into your bag for your Christmas soiree. See Meccabeauty.co.nz



KIEHL’S LIMITED EDITION ADVENT CALENDAR, $125

You’ll feel extra merry after laying eyes on Kiehl’s limited-edition advent calendar. Featuring kitsch drawings by artist Andrew Bannecker, this extra-bright box is a perfect precursor for the skin brightening offerings within. Masks, cleansers, moisturisers, serums, and even shampoo and conditioner abound — sure to appeal to both men and women alike. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

L’Occitane's advent offering is perfect for frequent flyers. Photo / Supplied

L’OCCITANE CLASSIC BEAUTY ADVENT CALENDAR, $98

Every year, L’Occitane releases its highly anticipate advent calendar, which contains a selection of mini shower oils, lotions, eau de toilettes and soaps in the brand’s most loved scents like Verbena, Cherry Blossom and Shea. Every sample-sized product is perfect for frequent flyers to pop into their carry on. See Nz.loccitane.com

Find mini and full-sized products in Net-A-Porter’s covetable calendar. Photo / Supplied

NET-A-PORTER BEAUTY ADVENT CALENDAR $365

If ‘fancy’ is your middle name, then it’s likely Net-A-Porter’s covetable beauty advent calendar will not disappoint. Luxe beauty brands like Barbara Sturm, Charlotte Tilbury and 111Skin combine in this 25-piece set, of which only 10 products are miniatures. From skincare through to makeup and haircare, this is seasonal indulgence at its finest. See Netaporter.com