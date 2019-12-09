10 Of The Most Elegant Beauty Gifts To Buy This Christmas

Add some opulence under the tree with these thoughtful gift ideas. Photos / Getty Images, Supplied

Jo Malone London English Pear and Freesia 100ml cologne. Photo / Supplied

1. Jo Malone London English Pear and Freesia 100ml cologne $240

One of the most popular fragrances from the English brand comes in a limited edition bottle, reflecting the blue and gold (and teal) theme seen across its striking Christmas collection.

YSL High on Stars edition palette. Photo / Supplied

2. YSL High on Stars edition palette $150

Eyes and cheeks are sorted in this pale gold, star-studded palette. Two powdery highlighters, a cream blush and four eyeshadow powders in shades chosen to deliver a starry night look (and handy holiday packing).

3. Dior J’adore Gelee d’Or $158

Fragranced with the floral notes of J’adore, this pearlescent body gel will leave skin satiny smooth and subtly perfumed. Anoint the decollete and shimmer into the evening.

4. Prada La Femme 100ml eau de toilette $242

This airy mix is made intoxicating with frangipani adding a fresh, green touch, enriched by mandarin essence and softened with ylang ylang atop tuberose. For a more sultry choice seek out the eau de parfum, which has a honeyed quality, grounded with vanilla and vetiver.

5. K by Dolce & Gabbana 50ml eau de toilette for men $109

For the man who would be King, this exuberant Italian fragrance will crown his aromatic ambitions.

Elie Saab Le Parfum Royal 50ml eau de parfum. Photo / Supplied

6. Elie Saab Le Parfum Royal 50ml eau de parfum $170

The designer’s signature orange blossom and patchouli scent is given a sparkling top note and a rosy heart, with sandalwood and amber providing a soft trail.

7. Linden Leaves Violet and Vetiver body lotion $25

An ideal hostess gift from a natural New Zealand skincare maker with a deft touch in fragrances. It’s softly warm and spicy, whereas the other seasonal choice, the lighter pink and gold Clementine and Basil, is a summer sparkler.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Eyeshadow Rich Gemstone in Royal Sapphire. Photo / Supplied

8. Bobbi Brown Luxe Eyeshadow Rich Gemstone in Royal Sapphire $70

A pearlescent finish atop paint-like intensity of colour delivers a dazzling multi-dimensional finish in this new eyeshadow formula in a pot of gold. If blue isn’t for you, try the glitzy Citrine shade or softer pink-tinged Opal Moonstone.

Cartier Carat 50ml eau de parfum. Photo / Supplied

9. Cartier Carat 50ml eau de parfum $169

Like the best cut diamonds this fragrance from jewellery house Cartier is a multi-faceted creation, with floral notes to reflect the colours of the rainbow.

Dolce & Gabbana Velvet Collection Oriental Musk 50ml eau de parfum. Photo / Supplied

10. Dolce & Gabbana Velvet Collection Oriental Musk 50ml eau de parfum $395

Think of the Velvet Collection as D&G’s couture line-up, with this covetable range less accessible than its “ready to wear” perfumes. Oriental Musk is the newest addition and comes beautifully boxed.

STOCKISTS: YSL, Dior, Prada, D&G, Elie Saab from selected department stores and pharmacies (D&G’s Velvet Collection exclusive to Smith & Caughey’s); Cartier from Smith & Caughey’s, David Jones and Ballantynes; Jomalone.co.nz; Lindenleaves.com; Bobbi Brown from Smith & Caughey’s, David Jones and Ballantynes and selected larger Farmers stores.