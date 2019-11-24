The Test Drive: Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler Review

Beauty writer Ashleigh Cometti reviews the promise and performance of Dyson’s latest styling tool

Selfie time! Ash was treated to a one-on-one styling session to learn how to use the Dyson Airwrap at home. Photo / Ash Cometti

The product: Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler.



The promise: Create undulating curls, voluminous waves, or a smooth blow-dry finish with this multi-purpose hair styler that harnesses the latest in Dyson’s aerodynamic digital motor technology. Unlike other stylers, this device styles hair from damp without using extreme heat.

Dyson ambassador Michael Beel shows how to use the 30mm curling barrel on a model at the Dyson Airwrap launch. Photo / Ash Cometti

The process: Housed in a tan storage case comes a series of attachments, including one pre-styling dryer (which also acts as a base for said attachments), two 30mm curling barrels, two 40mm curling barrels, one round volumising brush, one firm smoothing brush and one soft smoothing brush to create a multitude of styles on damp hair.

Firstly, use the pre-styling dryer to help dry hair from wet to damp, ready for styling.

The reason there’s two of each sized barrel encased is because one is used for the left hand side of your head, the other for the right. Each barrel turns clockwise or anticlockwise to create then set symmetrical curls or loose waves (depending on the size of the barrel used — 40mm will give a looser look). Separate hair into sections and work from the bottom up, leaving the top section of hair until last.

Sub out your straightener in favour of the firm smoothing brush, which creates a straight, sleek style minus the frizz and flyaways, or use the soft smoothing brush to emulate a salon-worthy blow-dry. The round volumising brush directs the air into the hair for added body, while the stiffer bristles help shape hair as it dries. Every attachment is suitable for use on all hair types.

Now for some tech speak, the Dyson digital motor V9 utilises a 13-blade impeller, which spins at speeds up to 110,000rpm. While in motion, the motor generates 3.2kPa of pressure — enough to create a wind force known as the Coanda effect.

The Coanda effect helps attract hair to the barrel, before wrapping it around in whichever direction for you, minus the need for winding around a wand or clamping down. Couple this with its intelligent heat control (which measures temperature 40 times per second to ensure it stays below 150°C) and the result is a device that’s able to dry and style simultaneously.

The price: Think of the Dyson Airwrap styler as somewhat of an investment. It’s not cheap at $849, but a ‘cost per use’ mindset may help justify reaching deep into your pockets. The Dyson Airwrap styler is available in two colorways — silver and pink and the newly launched black and purple model in-store and online from Sephora, Farmers, and selected department stores.

The Dyson Airwrap is now available in a black and purple colorway. Photo / Supplied

The verdict: As someone who works in the beauty industry, I’m a bit of anomaly. My daily skincare and makeup routine requires multiple steps, products and tools, while I keep things relatively simple when it comes to hair. Because I spend so much time on my face in the mornings, however I choose to style my hair that day needs to be quick and effective.

I’m often asked which tool I use to curl my hair, and the answer may shock you (clue: it’s a narrow curling wand I was given by a friend almost 10 years ago). It’s old, but its quick and it works on my long, thick hair.

Needless to say I had pretty high expectations when trialing the Dyson Airwrap, which is positioned to be as much of an engineering marvel as it is a styling tool. I worked with the 30mm barrel for tighter curls, and started working in small sections from the nape of my neck upwards.

If you only take one thing away from this review it’s this — the smaller the section you use to wrap around the barrel — the better. Hold the section of hair by its middle and let the tail end dangle either in front or behind the barrel (the arrows on the barrel will guide you, remember the curls always need to curl away from your face). The Coanda effect means the hair is picked up by the suction of the barrel, and will sit tight against it to set, thanks to the vacuum-like technology housed within.

It’s also important to note that the longer you hold the styler in place with the section of hair wrapped around it, the longer your curls will last. I did mine in a bit of a rush so they didn’t last as long as they should have. It’s also a good idea to use ample hairspray or setting spray after you complete each section for best results.

I’d be inclined to use my regular hairdryer until my hair is almost dry and then switch to the Airwrap. As noted earlier, my hair is incredibly thick and requires a pretty strong blast before styling. If your hair is of the finer type, then using this from wet or damp should work a treat.

The Airwrap is handy for those who expect a lot from their styling device. You certainly get a lot of bang for your buck in one stylish-looking case. Think about it, how much would you expect to shell out for what is essentially a hairdryer, dual-sized curling wand and hot brush in one? This device is ideal for those who like to take a little extra time in the morning to style their hair to perfection or others wanting versatility.

Personally, I’d say I still need a little more practice. But I think with a few more tries under my belt I’ll be an Airwrapping machine. Until then (and while I continue to only allow 10 minutes to style my hair), my trusty old curling wand will have to do.

Share this:

Print this article