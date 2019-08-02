The Test Drive: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Review

Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, $599. Photo / Supplied

THE PRODUCT: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

THE PROMISE: Faster, quieter, lighter. The dryer is said to be kinder to hair because it doesn’t rely primarily on high temperatures, thanks to its innovative engineering delivering enhanced air flow.

THE PROCESS: There’s something very tactile about this tool. The anodised metal dryer — in deep bronze and pink (pictured), black and purple or black on black — comes with four magnetised attachments. Snapping on your choice of styling head to what looks like a microphone is strangely satisfying. Speed and heat settings are easy to adjust and read. There’s also a cold shot button that needs to be kept pressed in as you finish your style.

The Dyson feels unlike any other quality high-powered dryer, being noticeably lighter. With its digital motor in the handle and no long nozzle overhang, it’s ergonomically appealing. Definitely quieter than other dryers, it’s also slighter faster to finish its duties, even though its maximum temperature is significantly lower and kept in check with sensors. (Use of a heat protection product is still advised, to aid styling and offer additional benefits such as UV filters).

THE PRICE: $599. Comes with a non-slip mat, a diffuser attachment, two nozzles in differing widths and a gentle air ring. A click-on wide tooth comb is an extra. Available from Sephora, 152 Queen St, Auckland and Sephora.co.nz; David Jones, Wellington; selected salons nationwide, and at Dyson.co.nz

THE VERDICT: This device delivers. It looks great, it works well. My hair felt less frazzled, which over time has to be good for its health. It also looked smoother and shiny. The Supersonic is pricey (double the cost of a decent dryer) but if your budget allows this — like flying business rather than economy — is an upgrade you’ll appreciate, especially if you’re a frizzy-haired frequent dryer.