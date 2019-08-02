The Test Drive: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Review

Beauty editor Janetta Mackay explores the promise and performance of the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

By Janetta Mackay
Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, $599. Photo / Supplied
Saturday Aug. 3, 2019

THE PRODUCT: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

THE PROMISE: Faster, quieter, lighter. The dryer is said to be kinder to hair because it doesn’t rely primarily on high temperatures, thanks to its innovative engineering delivering enhanced air flow.

THE PROCESS: There’s something very tactile about this tool. The anodised metal dryer — in deep bronze and pink (pictured), black and purple or black on black — comes with four magnetised attachments. Snapping on your choice of styling head to what looks like a microphone is strangely satisfying. Speed and heat settings are easy to adjust and read. There’s also a cold shot button that needs to be kept pressed in as you finish your style.

The Dyson feels unlike any other quality high-powered dryer, being noticeably lighter. With its digital motor in the handle and no long nozzle overhang, it’s ergonomically appealing. Definitely quieter than other dryers, it’s also slighter faster to finish its duties, even though its maximum temperature is significantly lower and kept in check with sensors. (Use of a heat protection product is still advised, to aid styling and offer additional benefits such as UV filters).

THE PRICE: $599. Comes with a non-slip mat, a diffuser attachment, two nozzles in differing widths and a gentle air ring. A click-on wide tooth comb is an extra. Available from Sephora, 152 Queen St, Auckland and Sephora.co.nz; David Jones, Wellington; selected salons nationwide, and at Dyson.co.nz

THE VERDICT: This device delivers. It looks great, it works well. My hair felt less frazzled, which over time has to be good for its health. It also looked smoother and shiny. The Supersonic is pricey (double the cost of a decent dryer) but if your budget allows this — like flying business rather than economy — is an upgrade you’ll appreciate, especially if you’re a frizzy-haired frequent dryer.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

The Test Drive: The Newest Innovating In Needling, The Dermapen

Janetta Mackay discovers this new needling treatment is far less scary than it sounds

The Test Drive: The Innovative Piiq Salon Smart Mirror, Reviewed

Viva beauty writer Ashleigh Cometti tests out the latest in hair innovation, a smart mirror

The Test Drive: Teddy Lane Pop-On Nails Review

August Ward trials a press-on nail alternative from New Zealand brand Teddy Lane

The Test Drive: Insta-Friendly Glitter Face Mask Review

Beauty writer Ashleigh Cometti channels her inner 90s child with this glittering new beauty mask

Must Reads

More Beauty & Wellbeing

The Test Drive: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Review

The Test Drive: New Wave Wellness Retreat At Earth Energies Sanctuary

The Latest Hair Tools To Help You Achieve Salon Style At Home

Anne Hathaway's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

The Science Of Beauty Sleep: How Metabolomics Is Changing Skincare

14 Overnight Face Masks To Get Your Skin Glowing Come Morning

Why Getting A Good Night's Sleep Is More Important Than Ever

5 Minutes With The Founders Of Cult Beauty Brand Glow Recipe

Naturopath & Nutritionist Jess Blair Shares Her Top Sleep Tips

Victoria Beckham's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Looks

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter