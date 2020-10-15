The Test Drive: Yumi Brow Lamination At Mooi Skin

The promise: Full, fluffy brows to rival Cara Delevingne’s.

An ideal option for overplucked brows, if you're lacking fullness through your arch, or are tired of filling in gaps. The semi-permanent service restructures the brow hair to keep it in place for up to six weeks, while adding definition, depth and fullness.

The practice: Think of a brow lamination as a perm for your eyebrows.

Grooming specialist Pyper tells me that trimming brows makes laminations less effective, so I’m glad my face framers are left relatively wild.

The service includes a brow design (a shape and tint), so Pyper defined my arch and tidied up the space between my eyebrows with wax. Next came the adhesive, which is brushed upwards on to brows before setting them in place. This was layered with a lift fix solution (the same one used for Yumi Lash Lifts) followed by a tint.

The final steps included a brow serum followed by a brow conditioner. Pyper used a clean mascara wand to brush my brows up, and the result was dramatic. I was sent on my way under strict instructions not to sweat or get my brows wet for the next 24 hours.

The place: Mooi Skin, 139 Picton St, Howick. Visit Mooiskin.co.nz.

The price: $159 for a 90-minute treatment, which includes a brow shape, brow lamination and brow tint.

The results of Mooi Skin's Yumi Brow Lamination are dramatic. Photo / Supplied

The verdict: Initially, the fluff factor took a little getting used to as the hairs were quite prominently brushed upwards and wouldn’t budge no matter how hard I tried to flatten them off.

After the 24-hour period was up and I could wash my face again, the colour appeared less harsh and brow hairs were more tameable.

By day five, I was hooked. The colour had settled, and the hairs sat more naturally. They still looked fluffy and full, but I was able to use a brow conditioner and brow gel to set them in place.

It’s recommended to wait eight weeks between laminations, and I’m already counting down until my next one.