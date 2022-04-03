You Can Now Scent Your Home With Crystals & Siracusa Lemon

No matter the occasion, there’s one way to leave an indelible impression on your guests while entertaining — with scent.

Properly scenting your home can act as a finishing touch to an event, can evoke treasured memories or impact the way in which our homes feel.

But in 2022, scent-styling your space goes one step further than candles and diffusers, with a selection of unconventional home fragrance options as interesting to look at as they are to sniff.

To create fragrance harmony within your home, aim to scent each space with a slightly different scent.

Stronger scents like warming woods and heady florals work well in larger spaces like the lounge or living room, verdant or fruity notes lend themselves well to the kitchen or dining room, while more delicate scents like lavender, orange blossom, sandalwood and rose add mood and moment to a smaller space like the bedroom or home office.

PAPIER D'ARMÉNIE Box of 12 Booklets, $68

What is it: The first-ever Papier d’Arménie booklet dates back to 1885, when founder Auguste Ponsot drew inspiration from his travels to Armenia to create a booklet of detachable strips of perfumed paper. Each strip was scented with sweet vanilla and balsamic notes and was produced using traditional manufacturing methods in a factory in Montrouge, Paris — which is still used to produce booklets today.

How to use it: To burn it, tear off one strip and fold it accordion-style before placing the longest, thinnest side on a heat-resistant surface. Use a match or lighter to light it then blow gently so the paper doesn’t burn too quickly. Otherwise, tear off an entire sheet and place it whole in a dresser drawer, inside a book, or wardrobe to diffuse its subtle, delicate scent.

Papier d’Arménie's scented booklets date back to the 19th Century, and are still produced using the same manufacturing methods today. Photo / Supplied

BASTIDE Ambre d'Or Potpourri Crystals, $138

What is it: It’s potpourri but not like you’ve ever seen it before. Crafted from acacia tree sap, these potpourri crystals are infused with the Maison's signature ambre fragrance, which highlights notes of patchouli, sandalwood, labdanum and musk. Every crystal is mixed by hand, meaning no two stones are the same.

How to use it: Simply open the lid of the box to start diffusing scent into a room. When the crystals lose their scent, revive them with the Bastide Potpourri Refill, $34, which will refresh a 700g box of two to four times (depending on how heavy-handed you are).

If you love potpourri but don't like the look of dried florals, consider these scented amber crystals instead. Photo / Supplied

OFFICINE UNIVERSELLE BULY Alabaster Sumi Hinoki Scented Stone, $124

What is it: Beautifully presented in a decorative porcelain box, this hand-carved porous stone absorbs fragrance oils and perfume concentrates, gently scenting a space without the need for heat or steam. Lively and invigorating, the Sumi Hinoki scent highlights notes of burnt hinoki wood, cedar, incense and juniper.

How to use it: Pour over one-third of the perfume concentrate onto the stone, which will naturally release its aroma when the porcelain box remains open. Suitable for use in small to medium-sized rooms, including wardrobes, bathrooms or the car.

Pour the scented oil over this alabaster stone to subtly diffuse scent into the air. Photo / Supplied

DIPTYQUE Baies 2.0 Hourglass, $287

What is it: An elevated take on traditional diffusers, Diptyque’s 2.0 Hourglass slowly releases scent from its hourglass-shaped vessel. Crafted from glass and metal, the sculptural receptacle is practical as it is pretty, and this version is paired with the Maison’s best-selling Baies scent, with notes of fresh rose, blackcurrant leaves and juicy berries.

How to use it: Slowly turn the hourglass over to start the diffusion cycle which takes approximately one hour (be mindful not to turn the vessel again during this time). After the cycle has finished, wait at least 30 minutes before turning the hourglass over again. If the diffuser is turned over four times a day, it will last roughly two and a half months, and can be refilled twice after that. Avoid placing the diffuser on wooden or marble surfaces in case of damage.

Diptyque's hourglass-shaped diffuser is as pretty to look at as it is to sniff. Photo / Supplied

CARRIÈRE FRÈRES Siracusa Lemon Botanical Palet 2pk, $85

What is it: Fresh and enlivening, Siracusa lemon has been revered for its medicinal properties and ability to uplift the spirits while purifying and deodorising the air since the Middle Ages. Today, this citrus fruit has been immortalised in a botanical wax palet, which was handmade at the Carrière Frères workshop in Normandy, France.

How to use it: Ideal for scenting a small space, each box contains two wax palets of the same scent. Use the affixed ribbon to hang it in your wardrobe (just be mindful not to let it come in contact with any fabrics) or place it in a dish and sit it on your bedside table. Take care to avoid sources of ignition or extreme heat (you don’t want it to melt).

Hang these wax medallions in your wardrobe for a burst of invigorating freshness every time you get dressed. Photo / Supplied

COSTA BRAZIL Resina De Breu Aromatic Oleoresin With Ceramic Tray, $237

What is it: If you’re adept at smudging, consider Costa Brazil’s illuminating fragrant resin. Sourced from the Brazilian jungle, burning breu resin is said to promote healing, enhance focus, offer a sense of calm and alleviate stress while releasing a complex, woody aroma into the air. Beyond this, the aromatic resin is also thought to have antioxidant, antimicrobial, bug repellant and skin-soothing properties, purifying bad juju and restoring harmony in the home.

How to use it: Light the tip of the one stone and allow it to burn for 30-60 seconds before extinguishing the flame by blowing or fanning it. Leave it to smoulder on the enclosed tray or another heat-resistant surface — it will emit a dark smoke to indicate it’s still burning. Allow to cool down completely before handling.

Along a similar vein as a smudging stick, this burning resin is said to eliminate negative energies. Photo / Supplied

THE VIRTUE Boxed Incense 50pk, $58

What is it: New to The Virtue’s selection of fine fragrances is its range of incense sticks, which are available in eight of the brand’s signature scents, including its newest release — Narcosis. The spicy, sensual blend of Sichuan pepper, powdery musk, and amber lends itself beautifully to incense, and is just as fragrant when unlit. The hand-rolled, pure charcoal sticks are crafted in the United States, before being steeped by hand in fragrant oils at The Virtue’s home base in New Plymouth.

How to use it: Each slow-burn incense stick softly diffuses fragrance into the air for up to 40 minutes. When the incense is done burning, it will self-extinguish.

The Virtue's new boxed incense is made right here in Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied

STOCKISTS: Bastide, Costa Brazil, Diptyque and Officine Buly from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz; Carrière Frères from Smith & Caughey’s or online at Smithandcaugheys.co.nz; Papier d'Arménie from Tessuti, 224 Jervois Rd, Herne Bay, or online at Tessuti.co.nz; The Virtue, 44 Brougham St, New Plymouth, or online at Thevirtue.co.nz.