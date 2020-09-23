Watch: The Five Minute Face With Top Make-up Artist Gee Pikinga

The New Zealand makeup director for Maybelline New York and 'Glow Up' NZ judge shares how to create a defined brow in five minutes

By Ashleigh Cometti
Thursday Sept. 24, 2020

Ever wondered how to achieve the perfect winged eyeliner? Make your lipstick last all day? Pencil your brows to look like twins not cousins? You'll love our 'Five Minute Face' video series, which sees industry experts share their five-minute beauty tips. 

We invited Gee Pikinga, New Zealand makeup director for Maybelline New York and Glow Up NZ judge to share some quickfire tips on how to create a sculpted, defined brow in just five minutes. 

Get the look with the Maybelline New York Brow Ultra Slim Pencil, $21, Maybelline New York Brow Fast Sculpt Mascara, $19, and Maybelline New York The Collossal Volumizing Mascara, $21

