Watch: Two Truths And A Lie With Hair Stylist Brad Lepper

The hair stylist and creative director of Auckland salon French Revolver lifts the lid on common hair myths

By Ashleigh Cometti
Sunday Aug. 23, 2020

Got a pressing beauty question?

Check out our 'Two Truths And A Lie' video series, where we ask industry experts to spill the tea on common beauty myths.

Is coconut oil good for your hair? Does colour shampoo save your colour? Do colour treatments actually work?

Discover which statements are true and which one is the lie, as revealed by Brad Lepper, hairstylist and director of Auckland-based salon French Revolver

