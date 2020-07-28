Watch: Two Truths And A Lie With Hair Stylist Lauren Gunn

Our new beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti delves deep with a range of informative and inspiring beauty videos.



Watch our new 'Two Truths And A Lie' video series, quizzing industry experts about common beauty myths, and the results may surprise you.

Is hair dead? Can split ends be mended? Do regular trims make your hair grow faster? Discover which statements are true and which one is the lie, as revealed by Lauren Gunn, hairstylist and director of Auckland-based salon Colleen.



