September Beauty Update: Dewy Skin Essentials, Spring Scents & Store Openings

Jo Malone London's newest collection, Lost In Wonder, is an ode to the love story of a gallant king and his beloved queen. Photo / Supplied

ALL KINDS OF WONDERFUL

Jo Malone London is known for drawing inspiration from real-life locations to inform its newest olfactions, with previous collections themed around whimsical weeds or sprawling English meadows. But the brand has done things a little differently with its new Lost In Wonder collection, this time set in the mystical Hanging Gardens. As told through the lens of a gallant king and his beloved queen and their romp through a garden filled with ripe fruits, trawling vines and bountiful florals, the collection boasts two new scents - Fig & Lotus Flower and Cypress & Grapevine cologne intense. Fig & Lotus Flower is a sumptuous, sparkling floral that pays homage to the lotus flowers floating in a pond and juicy figs that hang from the statuesque trees, while Cypress & Grapevine is evocative of the garden’s expansive green terraces and vine-draped arches. Jo Malone London’s Lost In Wonder collection is priced from $122 and is available from September 21 from Jo Malone London’s Britomart boutique and selected department stores.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON

Make life your runway with Dior’s newest makeup collection, Diorshow 2020. Applying the same level of care, precision and luxury to its catwalk couture as it does its makeup range, Diorshow 2020 features reimagined classics as designed by Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup. The collection comprises a fresh take on Dior’s Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara, $65, which has been reformulated with nourishing ingredients to care for lashes, while promising 24 hours’ comfortable wear. Next comes 12 new Diorshow 5 Couleurs Couture eyeshadow palettes, $127, each designed to represent a famous Dior runway look. Inspired by his experience backstage, Peter created the new Diorshow 24H Stylo, $52, a waterproof, double-ended eyeliner which offers highly pigmented colour and 24-hour wear. On counters from September 6, from the Dior Commercial Bay beauty boutique, selected department stores and independent pharmacies.

NEW ZEALAND EXCLUSIVE

Leading niche perfume retailer Libertine Parfumerie is set to open counters in both of Smith & Caughey’s Auckland stores this October. Founded over the ditch and soon to arrive on our shores, the perfumery specialises in high-end fragrances from brands like Creed, Penhaligon’s, Hermetica, Roja, Maison Crivelli, Juliette Has A Gun, Amouage and more, many of which will be exclusive to Smith & Caughey’s. Other newness to launch inside Auckland’s premier department stores in September include two new beauty brands in the curated beauty concept area - Madara cosmetics and skincare and Alterna haircare - as well as a new Armani counter inside the Newmarket store. See Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

FROM THE SEA TO THE CITY

It’s the New Zealand brand that’s fast becoming synonymous with dewy, glossy skin, and now it’s readily available in-store from your nearest Mecca boutique. Syrene Skincare was the first locally-owned brand to be picked up by Australasian beauty giant Meccabeauty.co.nz back in March (during level 4 lockdown, no less), but a physical presence was always in the pipeline. The brand’s best-sellers include the Aqualight Moisture Gel Lotion, $100, and Aqua Hydrating Masque, $120, which recruit seaweed extract and marine collagen to hydrate and restore the skin’s condition. See Syreneskincare.co.nz.

IT TAKES TWO

Here’s one for the time poor amongst us – a hydrating masque and exfoliating scrub in one. Dermalogica’s new Hydro Masque Exfoliant, $108, is a five-minute masque that does the job of two products in one single step. According to Caroline Parker, head of education for Dermalogica New Zealand, we only have 60 seconds to moisturise after exfoliating before the skin can become tight and dehydrated - all the more reason to seek out a product that does both. Key ingredients include snow mushroom, which holds up to 450 times its weight in water to help restore hydration to the skin, while mineral-rich bamboo dissolves upon contact for gentle yet effective exfoliation. To use, apply to face and neck after cleansing and massage until spheres dissolve. Leave for 3-5 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. Available from Dermalogica skin centres, department stores and Life Pharmacies, or visit Dermalogica.co.nz.

MIST-HAVE

Hand sanitisers are to 2020 what M.A.C ‘Snob’ lipstick was to 2010 – essential. Me Today has introduced its Protect+ Mist Hand Sanitiser, $16, a vegan-friendly, cruelty-free hand sanitiser that kills 99.9 per cent of germs minus drying alcohols. The unique formulation is enriched with botanical extracts, antioxidants and vitamins from Me Today’s range of supplements, while antimicrobial benzalkonium chloride rids hands of germs and bacteria. Available from Life Pharmacies or see Metoday.com.

BRONZE AGE

Daydreaming of a tropical island holiday? Us too, which is why we’re reaching for Gucci Beauty’s new Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder, $105, to give off the illusion we’ve been parked up somewhere sunny. Available in five complexion-flattering shades, the buildable formula blurs the appearance of fine lines, pores and imperfections. Simply buff into skin with a fluffy brush for a luminous glow and go. Available exclusively from the Gucci Beauty counter inside David Jones Newmarket.

DRINK UP

Drench dry, winter-ravaged skin in moisture with Antipodes’ latest offering – a hydrating water gel. Antipodes’ Baptiste H20 Ultra-Hydrating Water Gel, $50, drew inspiration for its moniker from the Greek word ‘baptizein’ meaning to immerse or dip in water, and the Christian ritual of baptism. The gel formulation utilises two natural humectants: New Zealand manuka honey and plant-based hyaluronic acid, combined with harekeke gel, mamaku black fern and hibiscus flower to hydrate skin from day to night. Available from selected department stores and pharmacies, or visit Antipodesnature.com.

PERIOD PROOF

If the thought of disposing of another month’s worth of sanitary items makes your head hurt, then consider adding the new all-day period proof underwear from AWWA to your smalls drawer. AWWA All Day, $45, absorbs five regular pads, or three super tampon’s worth of flow (approximately 36mls) - making them the most absorbent period underwear on the market to date. In her lifetime, a single Kiwi woman will contribute up to 17,000 sanitary items into landfill, as well spend roughly $16,000 on products. AWWA All Day aims to provide women with an environmentally- and cost-friendly option to eliminate single use products and manage their cycles for less. Available exclusively online from Awwathelabel.com.



WIGGLE WIGGLE

Trilogy is adding to its range of wobbly skincare with the introduction of a new Jelly Exfoliator, $44. Proving that jelly consistency and exfoliating properties aren’t mutually exclusive, this non-abrasive exfoliant looks to tiny pumice, bamboo and jojoba spheres to slough away dead skin cells and reveal a brighter, more radiant complexion. The formulation also features Trilogy’s signature cold-pressed rosehip oil, as well as New Zealand manuka honey, aloe vera and newcomer borealine, a red maple bark extract revered for its anti-ageing benefits. Available from selected department stores, pharmacies and online at Trilogyproducts.co.nz.

STARRY EYED

Combining all the lash-loving benefits of a growth serum with the volumising effects of a mascara, is Guerlain’s new Mad Eyes Mascara, $65. The buildable formula coats lashes in rich, pigmented colour, but also serves to lengthen, thicken and curl lashes with consistent use. The specially designed wand features bristles in a star-shaped design to evenly distribute product from root to tip. Housed in a chic rose gold tube, you’ll lust over this mascara for its packaging alone. Available from selected department stores.

POWDER PUFF

This is physical sunscreen like you’ve never seen it before – reimagined in a refillable, flow-through brush ideal for dusting over makeup or bare skin. The new Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF30 Dry Sunscreen offers broad spectrum sun protection against UVA and UVB rays, and is gentle enough for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. Dust the soft kabuki-style brush over your face or body before heading outdoors, or sprinkle a little in your hair parting to keep your scalp protected. Powder-Me SPF30 Dry Sunscreen is priced at $115 for the brush and two refill cannisters, or purchase a pack of three refill cannisters for $105. Available in either translucent or three tan shades from October. See Janeiredale.com.