Break The Ice With These Creative Date Ideas Around Auckland

Shake up date-night doldrums at the Hilton’s Bellini Bar mixology masterclasses. Photo / Supplied

Bellini Bar Cocktail Masterclass

Ditch date-night doldrums for a creative night out at the Hilton’s Bellini Bar. Its mixology masterclasses are a fun way to learn how to make cocktails like a pro. Upon arrival, you’re greeted with the bar’s signature bellini before a mixologist master teaches you to shake, strain, and garnish your way to three cocktails of your choosing, all while you graze over a cheese platter. Once you’ve perfected your cocktail-making skills, sink into one of the stylish armchairs and toast the incredible views of the Waitemata. Bellini Bar’s Mixology Masterclass can be booked for groups of 6-10, $79pp, 120 minutes, call or email to book your class at (09) 978 2036; Bellini@hilton.com. 147 Quay St, CBD

Arty types will find their comfort zone at Auckland Art Gallery. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Art Gallery

Show off your art knowledge with a trip to the Auckland Art Gallery. The beautiful, light-filled building is a calming space for a wander, and you can bounce conversation ideas off the exhibition-filled walls. Wellesley St East, CBD

Comedy Night

Keep the banter going with help from people who are actually paid to be funny. Grey Lynn's Pocket Bar regularly hosts a great comedy night with local comedians sure to inspire a round of laughs. There is, of course, liquid courage available too. Check the Instagram and Facebook page for Pocket Laughs event details. 592 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn

Food Alley Last Hurrah

Take a trip to Auckland's iconic food court Food Alley before it closes for good. The downtown institution has something for everyone with Thai, Indian, Malaysian, Japanese, Vietnamese and more on offer, and it’s best to come hungry. Heartbroken regulars have until May to get their fix. 9 Albert St, CBD

Outdoor Cinema

Make the most of warm evenings and take your Netflix session outdoors. Silo Park is screening a free film every Friday summer-long with award-winning flicks on the line-up. Silo Park

Shopping & Rooftop Dining

A shopping mall doesn't sound anywhere near romantic but hear us out. Newmarket's Westfield offers an easy, mid-week date option with lots of shops and plenty of great food options too. Make your way up to the slick rooftop floor and try the likes of Nic Watt's Inca, White + Wong's, Corner Burger and loads more. Plus there's free parking if you're a visitor so you can skip the fight about where to park on the way in. 277/309 Broadway, Newmarket

Exhibition & Ice Cream

Scope out your new scoop at this colourful exhibition of ice creams melting in the sun. The fun, whimsical series of photographs ‘Like Ice In The Sunshine II’ by German-born, Bondi-based photographer Simone Rosenbauer is now showing at Sanderson Contemporary Gallery in Newmarket. The exhibition celebrates the "fleeting moments of life and its constantly changing bittersweet reality". Best to make the most of it with a date then! With cravings inevitable, head along to Duck Island (on Osbourne St) for a scoop after viewing. On until 22 February. Osborne Lane, 2 Kent St, Newmarket

Cocktails and board games should get the conversation flowing at Peach Pit. Photo / Supplied

Cocktails & Connect Four at Peach Pit

K Rd’s cool bar Peach Pit is a great laidback spot for a first drink. The cosy space with plush velvet booths serves great cocktails alongside delightful bar food well suited for vegetarians and vegans. There are also board games such as Connect Four you can set up on the wooden tables and have a round to kickstart the conversation. 352 Karangahape Rd, City

Cheese Workshop

Bond over a love of cheese at a cheese-making class in the central city. Whitestone Cheese offer monthly workshops that include two hours of cheese tasting, wine pairing and plenty of cheese chat. $75pp, book at Whitestonecheese.com. Held every first Tuesday night of the month, 6pm – 8pm. Wynyard Pavilion, Wynyard Quarter

Zoo Lates

On select Fridays throughout summer, Auckland Zoo is available to visit after hours (4-8pm). Why not take a date and enjoy the Zoo in the evening light? You just might bond over your favourite animal. For Valentine's Day Auckland Zoo is hosting a romantic dinner for two at the recently refurbished Old Elephant House with a three-course menu. Why not? Until March 6. Motions Rd, Auckland