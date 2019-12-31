The Best Food & Farmers Markets To Visit Around Auckland

There's bountiful produce to be found at Auckland's markets, like this from Clevedon Village Farmers Market. Photo / Babiche Martens

Summer in New Zealand is a great time to make the most of all the bountiful produce and diverse culinary talent our country has to offer.

READ: 12 Stunning Walks In Auckland & Beyond

You'll find both of these things at a great farmer's market — both a fun activity to do with friends or family, and a great way to support independent suppliers and new food ventures.

Plus, the fresh produce is often cheaper than a regular supermarket, and you'll find varieties you wouldn't often see browsing the aisles with the trolley.

Clevedon Village Farmers Market

If you fancy a scenic drive out east, Clevedon Village Farmer's Market is well worth the journey. Go hungry, because you'll find myriad food stalls selling everything from real fruit icecream to oysters from the farm down the road, vegan dumplings, Turkish wraps and some of the best Malaysian in Auckland. Yoke Har's curry puffs are worth the drive alone, and she focuses on a different Malaysian dish every week — a warning, they usually sell out.

Otherwise, there's plenty of grass and hay bales to plonk yourself down on as you sip a coffee and eat your food, often live music and always fresh produce to take home with you for the pantry. Open on Sundays 8.30am-1pm. Clevedon Showgrounds, Monument Rd, Gate 6, The Munro Entrance, Clevedon

Otara Markets

Located in the car park behind Otara Town Centre, these markets make a great Saturday morning activity with friends or family. You'll find a large and varied amount of fresh produce, new and secondhand clothing, plants and hot food for hungry shoppers. We can confidently recommend the paua fritters and chop suey, both perfectly acceptable breakfast options in our opinion. There are lots of other hot dishes on offer, like souvlaki, hangi, poke bowls and coconut bread.

The other highlight is an offering of Maori and Pacific art and cultural items including tapa, custom jewellery, korowai, kete, ponamu and lava lava. Open on Saturdays 6am-12 Noon. 46 Fair Mall, Otara, Manukau

Grey Lynn Farmers Market

You don't need to travel far for the farmers market experience — Grey Lynn Farmers Market is a popular spot for central city locals every Sunday. Offering a large selection of seasonal produce, both organic and non, the market also caters to those after specialty foods. Non-homogenised organic jersey milk, local honey, Italian cheese and loaves from Bread and Butter Bakery are some of the delights you can pick up, and there's even someone offering massages if you're feeling stiff. Open on Sundays 8.30am-12 Noon. 510 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn

Those heading out West on a Saturday should visit Oratia Farmers Market. Photo / Babiche Martens

Oratia Farmers Market

For those out west, the Oratia Farmers Market specialises in fresh, quality produce and products. Open every Saturday, as well as homegrown fruit and vegetables you'll find many treats to nibble on like Turkish bread, smoked salmon and other fish, preserves, nuts and some of the best pies around. Open on Saturdays 9am-12 Noon. 441 West Coast Rd, Oratia, Waitakere City.

READ: Neighbourhood Watch: Where To Eat, Shop & Stop In Matakana

La Cigale

This iconic market is ideal for those who fancy a taste of the artisanal. Inspired by the bustling markets of France, La Cigale is culinary heaven for visitors so grab a coffee, and make sure you do the rounds before eventually deciding what to eat — trust us, it's difficult. You'll find delicious products from both local and international suppliers — from paella, to Manuka honey, French pastries, crepes, croque monsieur, smoothie bowls, Turkish food and much more.

Originally starting off in Parnell, the market has a second location in Britomart, and at both locations there are places to sit and enjoy your food, making it a fun and convenient activity for all. The Parnell site is open on Saturdays 8am-1.30pm and Sundays 9am-1.30pm. 69 St Georges Bay Rd, Parnell. The Britomart site is open Saturdays 8am-1pm. Takutai Square, Britomart CBD

Kaukapakapa Village Market

Held on the third Sunday of every month, Kaukapakapa markets are a 45 minute drive Northwest from the city, and are great to visit as there are new stalls joining every month. they usually have live music and locally-made crafts, there's coffee, fresh fruit and vegetables and pre-loved items to rummage through. Open every third Sunday of the month 8.30am-1pm. 947 Kaipara Coast Hwy SH16, Kaukapakapa

Waiheke Ostend Market

These markets are worth travelling to the island for, with no end of gastronomical delights to be found. Fuel up with a coffee, and good luck choosing between all the excellent food on offer. From handmade corn tortilla tacos to waffles, Hungarian fried bread, artisan sausage rolls, crepes, burgers and so much more, the Ostend market is a true highlight.

They also have fresh fruit and vegetables to take home, of course, as well as free range eggs, cheese, honey and breads. Open on Saturdays 7.30am-1pm. 76 Ostend Rd, Ostend, Waiheke Island