Have Some Crepes, Visit A Gallery & More Good Things For The Weekend

Enter a ceramics lucky-dip

In celebration of artist Becky Richards' exhibition Wonderlump, Auckland's Objectspace is hosting an object swap. The ceramics community is invited to bring in a small ceramic creation and enter it into the lucky-dip mystery swap. Drinks and nibbles are provided. Hosted next Thursday, from 6pm to 8pm in Ponsonby. Sign up here.

Go to a market

Spring, according to bar Est. 1901, is a vibe. In tune with this philosophy (and to celebrate four months since its relaunch), it's hosting a market day this Sunday, October 16, replete with fun things. There's a music and record fair courtesy of Tito Tafa, crepes from Crepes Creations by Chloe, clothes from Vintage Hustle, artwork by Lilly Alexandra, and some chilled reds and pet nats from Blanc Distribution.

Donate to Blind Low Vision New Zealand

This Blind Low Vision Week, BLVNZ is asking for donations so that young people with vision loss "can say yes to their hopes and dreams". Featured for this year's drive is Micheal Whittiker, a New Zealand-born international model, who was studying for a PhD at 29 years old when he learned he was legally blind. Blind Low Vision NZ supports him and many other young people with vision loss. Donate at Blindlowvision.org.nz

Take a trip to the art gallery

This Saturday, the hotly anticipated exhibition Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera: Art and Life in Modern Mexico opens at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. The exhibiton will feature over 150 artworks, alongside the social and cultural context of their lives, to trace their legacy and impact on contemporary Mexican culture. Tickets are available now; $24.50 for adults, and free for members and children under 12. Tickets are available here.

Support some community gardens

For the month of October, gin brand the Botanist will be supporting community gardens around the country — Kelmarna Gardens in Auckland, Innermost Gardens in Wellington, and Roimata Food Commons in Christchurch. To do so, it’s working with local bars to raise funds for (and awareness of) these agriculture initiatives in the community. $5 from every Botanist gin drink purchased at participating watering holes will be donated to the community garden in their area; Aucklanders can head along to Dida’s, Palmer, The Whiskey, SPQR and other nearby establishments. It’s a truly refreshing idea, and we love to see the support for our special community gardens. Cheers to that, and find all of the participating bars here.

Attend a dog fashion show

The Colombo Dog Fashion Show is parading this Sunday in Christchurch with owners competing for a luxury getaway to Matai Peak. "Doggy divas" will show off their best ensembles at the free-to-watch event. The show begins at 10am, with ice cream and cake available for canines attending. Find out more information here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE COLOMBO (@thecolombo)

BOOK AHEAD

See Hitchcock's film brought to the stage

Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest is opening at Auckland's ASB Waterfront Theatre on October 25. Directed by Simon Phillips, the iconic thriller has been adapted for the stage in a "blockbuster of a production". Starring Ryan O'Kane as Roger O. Thornhill and Antonia Prebble as Eve Kendall. Tickets are available from Atc.co.nz

Celebrate Diwali

Peter Gordon's restaurant Homeland is hosting a Diwali Dinner celebration on October 27 at 6.30pm, with a moreish selection of food and drink including pāua pani puri, paneer bhaji, kachori chaat, aromatic goat curry, and cauliflower 65. Seating will be in groups of four, six or eight, so gather some friends or join a table and meet new people. Entry is $145 per guest, including a welcome cocktail. Book your seat at Homelandnz.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homeland Auckland (@homeland.nz)

Celebrate Homegrown's 15th Birthday

The all-Kiwi music festival is celebrating its 15th birthday on Wellington's waterfront on March 18, 2023. The huge lineup includes artists Drax Project, Shihad, Shapeshifter, Sir Dave Dobbyn, SACHI, Gin Wigmore, Mitch James, Ladi6, Katchafire, JessB, Lee Mvtthews, Sons of Zion, Savage and more. Tickets are on sale at Homegrown.net.nz