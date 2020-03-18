A Must-Watch Series & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Writer's note: Our weekly Fun Things To Do This Weekend will look a little different in the wake of the Covid-19/coronavirus pandemic.

Each Thursday we will deliver a changing round-up of stay-at-home recommendations from the Viva team and activities to enjoy while you're social-distancing, along with happenings and events to support our local community in a safe way.

If you are unwell, stay home and follow the Ministry of Health's advice.

All events mentioned are scheduled to go ahead at the time of writing, but it's best to double-check for postponements and cancellations.

AT HOME

Eat: Supermarket shelves may be empty but you’ll find most of the ingredients for pasta puttanesca already in your pantry. This Italian classic is the easiest, tastiest and thriftiest dish for when your fridge is looking bare. Find more recipes using pantry ingredients here.— Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Listen: I’m feeling soothed by the beautiful fourth single from Moses Sumney’s new album, Grae. Escape to swelling horns and snapping drums that dance around the Californian singer-songwriter’s bewitching falsetto, with the track’s lyrics exploring the masochism of constantly learning things the hard way. “If there’s no pain, is there any progress?” he sings. — Sarah Downs, writer

Read: The final installment of Hilary Mantel’s Thomas Cromwell trilogy, The Mirror & the Light, is touted as a ‘triumphant close’ to what she began with Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies. Set in 1536 England, the story follows Cromwell as he continues his climb to power under Henry VIII — and Mantel is sure to once again demonstrate her prowess with historical fiction. — Rosie Herdman, assistant fashion editor

Watch: Season 3 of Netflix’s Babylon Berlin, based on novels by German author Volker Kutscher. The non-English language drama follows the exploits of police inspector Gereon Rath and homicide detective and sometimes flapper Charlotte Ritter, as they navigate the corruption, sex, drugs and beyond of Berlin during the Weimar Republic era. Co-created by Run Lola Run’s Tom Tykwer, it’s a stylishly realistic look into one of the most volatile moments in world history. — Dan Ahwa, creative director

EVENTS & HAPPENINGS

Curtains Exhibition by Amber Rixon

An exhibition of recent work by emerging textile designer and artist Amber Rixon pays homage to the women in her life. Titled Curtains, the exhibited images have a sweet, nostalgic feel thanks to the hand-drawn and painted patterns, which are projected on to fabric, then photographed. This gives a cool effect to each piece; the fact that the print is projected gives it an interestingly layered impression. Each work is named for a different woman in Amber’s life, and we love the soft beauty of the floral prints, which aim to convey a feminine influence of past, present and future that Amber holds dear. March 18-22. Shop Nine, St Kevins Arcade, Karangahape Rd

Eden Noodles CBD Opening

Eden Noodles opened in the middle of the city this week, delighting fans of the Mt Eden store (which more often than not has lines out the door) with all the same menu favourites. Stop by or takeaway must-try dishes dumplings in spicy sauce, Szechuan cucumber and the popular dan dan noodles. 18-26 Wellesley St East, City

Culpeper Champagne Pop-up

The Culpeper is kicking off the weekend with champagne specials and harbour views. The Viaduct bar is hosting a colourful pop-up G.H. Mumm Rosé Champagne bar with a special deal on bottles for $65. Until the end of March, 3-7pm. 143-147 Princes Wharf, CBD

Jasmin Sparrow Showroom Opening & Sale

Local jewellery designer Jasmin Sparrow is celebrating the opening of her new Ponsonby showroom. Stop by on Saturday for an archive sale, with one-off pieces as well as items from Jasmin's early collections, samples and seconds. Jasmin will be in the showroom during the week by appointment and will be open for retail on Saturdays 9.30am - 5pm. March 21. The showroom is located above the Muse store at 264 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby