Indie Rock Band Girlpool Are In Town & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Plus don't miss the hysterical thrills of theatre show Mr Red Light at Herald Theatre

Thursday Sept. 5, 2019

Girlpool at Galatos and Meow
Los Angeles-based indie rock band Girlpool are stopping off in New Zealand on their What Chaos Is Imaginary tour. Earlier in the year, Girlpool duo Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad released their third studio album to critical acclaim. The singer-songwriters will take the stage in both Auckland and Wellington. Friday September 6 and Saturday September 7. 17 Galatos St, Auckland CBD and 9 Edwards St, Te Aro. Tickets at Eventfinda.co.nz

Tea Ceremony at Eastwest Yoga
Treat yourself to a calm and mindful evening at Eastwest Yoga sharing tea. The ceremony aims to support the connection with your body and mind, stillness and meditation. A soothing way to spend your Saturday night. Spaces are limited. Saturday September 7, 6.30-8.30pm. 26a Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby. Tickets at Clients.mindbodyonline.com

Pre-Loved Fashion Market
New to Me Pre-loved Fashion Market is opening its doors this weekend. Discover vintage, retro and quality pre-loved clothing and accessories. The indoor market features a large variety of exquisite pieces from handpicked stallholders. Saturday September 7, 10am–2pmMt Eden Normal Primary School, 72 Valley Rd

Mr Red Light is the latest play by the Nightsong team. Photo / Supplied

Mr Red Light
Go and see Mr Red Light, an “absurdly funny and joyfully inventive” play, at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre. The play stars Jess Sayer, Trygve Wakenshaw, Jennifer Ludlam, Simon Ferry, and Richard Te Ara. Until Sunday September 22. Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre. Tickets at Aucklandlive.co.nz

Pinot Palooza
Fancy a Saturday afternoon sipping on some of the finest wine from Australia, New Zealand and beyond? Pinot Palooza is back in Auckland this Saturday to fulfil your dreams. The event boasts over 100 different wines from 30 wineries and beer (of course). A range of food stalls will provide plenty of eats, along with live music and a DJ to set the mood. Saturday September 7. Shed 10 – 89 Quay St, Auckland CBD. Tickets from Eventbrite.co.nz 

Yoga Fundraising Event
French Revolver Studio is hosting a yoga event in support of the community. The hair salon is teaming up with Sophie Correia (CrossingxPaths) for a class on Sunday morning with all proceeds donated to I Am Hope — a youth and community-focused support group run by The Key to Life Charitable Trust, started by Mike King. Sunday September 8, 10–11am at French Revolver Studio. 141 Victoria St West. Tickets $20, to pay at event.

