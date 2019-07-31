Lowbrow Opens On K Rd & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Lowbrow in St Kevins Arcade Opening

Get your fix of Lowbrow’s fried wings and hot sandos at their latest outpost in St Kevins Arcade (the space was formerly Egg & Spoon). The new spot (along with the original Queens Rise location), will be open from 10.30am till late, daily. 183 Karangahape Rd, City

Queers & Wares Night Market at Basement Theatre

There's free entry to QUEER AF's first-ever LGBT+-focused night market, with stalls selling earrings, crafts, prints, photography, candles, zines, clothing and more. You can also stop by the information booths on LGBT+ centred issues or their pop-up hairdresser. Keep toasty with mulled wine while browsing. Thursday August 1, 6-9pm. Lower Greys Ave, Auckland CBD

Thursday Night Markets at St Kevins Arcade

St Kevins welcomes the return of their late-night markets on Thursday evening where you'll find a cool bunch of jewellery, art, craft, clothes, and more. Thursday August 1, from 5pm. 179-183 Karangahape Road

Miss June at Whammy Bar

Hot off the heels of touring throughout Australia, US and the UK, Kiwi rockers Miss June return home for local fans. Fronted by Annabel Liddell the band is celebrating recent success; signed to New York’s French Kiss Records and the release of new single ‘Best Girl,’ which is repping good reviews. Friday August 2, from 8pm. 183 Karangahape Rd, City. Tickets $15 at Undertheradar.co.nz

Ramen Pop-up at Red Rabbit Coffee

Popular ramen food truck Miso-ra will serve their warming Tokyo street-style ramen at Red Rabbit Roastery. The coffee spot turned bar will serve Japanese inspired cocktails and beers. Thursday August 1, 5-8pm. 7 Faraday St, Parnell. Tickets by Eventbrite.co.nz

Queenstown's Rata restaurant is where you want to be this weekend for Clicquot in the Snow's famed long lunch. Photo / Supplied

Clicquot in the Snow

If you're a fan of hitting the slopes — and the apres-ski vibe that goes with any winter playground — Queenstown is where you want to be this weekend. Luxury Champagne house Veuve Clicquot will hold its annual Clicquot in the Snow festival from Thursday August 1 to Sunday August 4, with four days of premium activities and experiences on the cards. Among them is a runway show by footwear designer Kathryn Wilson, and a long lunch at Rata, featuring a four-course degustation menu designed by Josh Emett for which lucky punters can get in quick to grab the last tickets for. Elsewhere, head along to Crue Bar and Stacks Pub for a special deal on a flute of Veuve Clicquot. Visit Clicquotinthesnow.co.nz

Good Vibes Winter Festival at Logan Campbell Centre

Reggae fans can get a fix this weekend with Katchafire, Lion Rezz and more on the line-up at Good Vibes festival providing the beats. Friday August 2, from 6pm. 217 Green Ln, Epsom. Tickets at Goodvibesfestival.co.nz

High Cheese Tasting at The Sapphire Room

Cheese lovers this one's for you. A high cheese tasting with ten kinds of artisan cheese and matched wines and beers is being served at The Sapphire Room. There will also be music and like-minded cheese lovers to chat cheese with. The event is part of American Express Restaurant Month. Friday August 2, 6.30-8.30pm. Ponsonby Central, 136 Ponsonby Rd. Tickets at Eventbrite.co.nz