Party At K Rd's First Thursdays & More Fun Things To Do This Weekend

First Thursday's K Rd

K Rd's block party First Thursdays returns this week. Find the streets heaving with an eclectic and experimental mix of art, dance, music, installations, markets and more. Be sure to stop by Cross St Market for extra celebrations, on behalf of their second b-day #partyupthestreet. Thursday July 4. Karangahape Rd, Auckland

Cazador x Garage Project

Leave lunch to the experts on Sunday with a warm-up of six beer tasting stations from Garage Project followed by a slow-cooked spit-roast lunch by Cazador. The event is being held in Machine LTD's workshop space in Takapuna. Bookings essential. Sunday July 7. 75B Barry's Point Road, Takapuna. Tickets are $85 at Eventfinda.co.nz

Mini Simmons Album Release Party

Don’t miss the shaking hips, hair and handclaps from Auckland rock ‘n’ rollers Mini Simmons' album release party at Holiday Records. Grab a beer (and later buy some vinyl) to watch an acoustic set at the inner-city vinyl store and pressing plant which has freshly-pressed vinyl hot off the press — the first time it's been done in New Zealand in 30 years. Friday July 5. 111 Wellesley St West, City

Slow Saturday's Market

We like the ethos of this pre-loved clothing market, now in its third instalment at Trinity Methodist Church in Kingsland, which supports slow and sustainable fashion purchases. Take a few friends to skim the racks with coffee from Ozone on site. Kelmarna Garden will also be selling fresh produce outside so BYO bags and containers to fill with green goodness for your weekend. Sunday July 7, 10am-3pm. 400 New North Rd, Kingsland

He's serving bottomless fried chicken and beer, and we love him. Photo @fantailandturtle Instagram

Bottomless Fried Chicken & Beer at Fantail & Turtle

It's National Fried Chicken Day on Saturday and you can celebrate with bottomless buttermilk fried chicken at Goodside's Fantail & Turtle bar and eatery for $40 a pop. Wash it down with unlimited Gunnery Lager and roll on home after your two-hour sesh. Saturday July 6. Smales Farm, 72 Taharoto Rd, Takapuna

Once The Musical

You've seen the film, now see the story of a pair of musicians based in Dublin brought to life on the big stage. The globally celebrated modern musical makes its New Zealand premiere, brought here by Kiwi director Jesse Peach. The Kiwi line-up on the cast includes Priya Sami, Lisa Crawley, multi-instrumentalist Adam Ogle and Jackie Clarke. On now until July 14. ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey St, Wynyard Quarter. Tickets are $29 - $99 at Asbwaterfronttheatre.co.nz

Soaked Oats at Galatos

Dunedin's latest dispatch of groovers Soaked Oats are back on home turf to kick off a nationwide tour in celebration of the release of heir new EP Sludge Pop. The former scarfies and friends have been busy touring in the UK and Australia and promise a great show at Galatos this weekend. Saturday July 6, from 8pm. 17 Galatos St, Newton. Tickets: $15 - $30 at Galatos.co.nz

