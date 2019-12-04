A Dreamy Designer Sale & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Shop local labels like Mina at this weekend's designer sale. Photo / Mina

Made In New Zealand designer sample sale

Local designers Wynn Hamlyn, Mina, Twenty Seven Names, Harman Grubiša and more will be on sale, with up to 70 per cent off. Shoppers are asked to BYO tote bag, and bring sanitary products as a koha – which will be donated to Go With the Flow, a group fighting period poverty. Saturday December 7, 10am-5pm, Sunday December 8, 11am-3pm. 90 Anzac Ave, Auckland Central

Clay Opening Evening

After a tasty preview in October, natural wine bar Clay is officially opening its Karangahape Rd doors this Saturday. The long, narrow bar is devoted to natural wines, made with little or no intervention, complemented by tasty bar snacks. It should be a hoot. Saturday December 7, 12pm-till late. 366 Karangahape Rd, City

Stop by Williams Eatery on Saturday for a pop-up clothing sale, plus some tasty food and drink specials. Photo / Supplied

Williamsburg Market

Williams Eatery is throwing a fun market with fresh wears from Parlour Store, Checks Downtown and Platform Store. Find tasty food and drink specials such as Black Estate and Valmont Pet Nat, Sawmill Beers, and a special burger from the brothers' previous eatery Ceremony. Records will be spinning too. Saturday December 7, 10am-4pm. 85 Daldy St, Auckland CBD

A Frickin Dangerous Space-mas at Basement Theatre

The Basement Theatre's annual Christmas Show has kicked off with plenty of laughs. There's still two weeks left to see this year's space-themed edition A Frickin Dangerous Space-mas. The interstellar journey is written by comedy sketch trio Frickin Dangerous Bro — Pax Assadi, James Roque and Jamaine Ross — and follows the crew of the International Space Station, at Christmas time. A.k.a 'Space-mas". Until Friday Dec 20. Lower Greys Avenue, CBD. Tickets at Basementtheatre.co.nz

The Teskey Brothers at the Powerstation

Warm up your weekend with some soulful groove courtesy of Melbourne quartet The Teskey Brothers. The band returns for two more shows after their recent sold-out visit to New Zealand in March. They won Best Group at the ARIA Awards last month. Saturday December 6 - Sunday December 7. 33 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

Night Noodle Markets at Victoria Park

It's your last chance for oodles of noodles, and more, at the final few nights of Auckland's popular Night Noodle Markets at Victoria Park. Friday November 29 - Saturday December 7, 4pm-10pm. 203-271 Victoria St W, City

Logic1000 at Whammy Bar

Community Garden is bringing over Sydney-based DJ Samantha Poulter to spin her lastest self-titled debut EP Logic1000. Friday December 6, 9.30pm-till late. 183 Karangahape Rd, City. Tickets at Undertheradar.co.nz