Auckland's Biggest Celebration Of Pacific Dance & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Leeches — Pacific Dance Festival

The Pacific Dance Festival has kicked off this week, with a must-see headline performance on the month-long line-up. Leeches showcases a talented bunch of award-winning dancers and their experiences of being Kiwi and Pasifika in New Zealand. Friday June 7. 8pm-9pm. Tickets at Atc.co.nz. 138 Halsey St, Wynyard Quarter

Fiona Pardington Exhibition at Alberton House

Photography will be on full display at Alberton House with a specially curated contemporary art installation by celebrated New Zealand artist Fiona Pardington, as part of the Auckland Festival of photography. The exhibition Taku Toi Kahurangi / My Precious Jewel explores inanimate objects of value and responds to Alberton’s history as a colonial homestead and as a museum. Alberton House will host an artist talk with Fiona on Sunday at 1pm followed by an exhibition viewing, tea and scones. The exhibition runs until Sunday June 30. 100 Mount Albert Rd, Mount Albert

Te Uru has two new exhibitions from New Zealand artist Marie Shannon. Photo / Supplied

Te Uru Gallery Exhibitions

Titirangi contemporary gallery Te Uru is welcoming two new exhibitions this weekend: 'Marie Shannon: Rooms found only in the home' and 'names held in our mouths'. Both works have been developed out of Marie Shannon’s photography and video works and hinge on the themes of relationships. 420 Titirangi Rd, Titirangi

Hundreds For Hope Studio Pilates Charity Event

All classes will be free at Studio Pilates in Takapuna this Saturday. The open day is in aid of fundraising for children’s cancer charities, The Kids’ Cancer Project and Child Cancer Foundation. There will be special offers, giveaways and more with a percentage of proceeds from the day donated to the two children’s charities. Saturday June 8. 33 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna

Encore! The Chills: The Triumph & Tragedy of Martin Phillipps

If you missed seeing this film based on the iconic Dunedin frontman directed by Julia Parnell, don't miss a repeat screening at the Hollywood Avondale on Saturday. The screening will be followed by an intimate performance and Q& A from Martin Phillipps. Saturday June 8. Film from 7:30pm. 20 St Georges Rd, Avondale

Matariki Festival — Free Hāngi Dinner

Firing up the start of Matariki Festival is a free community hāngi dinner at Ellen Melville Centre. Plus it's a great way to learn more about Māori culture and kai. There's more events on the great line-up this year to book in for. Thursday June 6. Ellen Melville Centre

Urbanaut Brewery Co. Party

Urbanaut Brewery is celebrating their second birthday with a party at Whammy Bar on Friday night with a lineup of local DJs, drink specials, tiny beer cans and giveaways. Friday June 7. Tickets are $10 at Undertheradar.co.nz. 183 Karangahape Rd, City

Daily Bread & Garage Project Pizza Party

Daily Bread and Garage Project are joining forces for a pizza and beer party this Friday night. A winner of a combo, Garage Project will provide their best brews and wines along with Daily Bread's sourdough pizza. Friday June 7. 12pm-9pm. 1210 Great North Rd, Point Chevalier

Shrek Trilogy Marathon

Not a drill, Academy Cinema is dedicating Saturday to screening the Shrek Trilogy for dedicated fans. Judging by the Facebook response, there's a few yearning for the ogre-ish nostalgia. Saturday June 8. From 12pm. Tickets are $25 to $30 for all three at Academycinemas.co.nz. 44 Lorne St, Newmarket

Over 35 market stallholders will be at Ponsonby Central's Sapphire Room. Photo / Supplied

The Matariki Market hosted by General Collective

Ponsonby Central will be worth a visit this weekend, with over 35 market stallholders ranging from fashion, homewares, art and more setting up at The Sapphire Room. We suggest lunch at newly opened Olas Arepas or Hidden Village before a browse upstairs. Sunday June 9. 10am-3pm. Sapphire Room, Ponsonby Central

